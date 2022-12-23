Farm Online

Even a weak La Nina can produce above average rain

By Don White, Weatherwatch
December 23 2022 - 11:00am
Weak La Nina can still pack a punch

At the moment, the La Nina is likely to continue to weaken, but a consensus of international models indicate is it is a greater than 50 per cent chance to last until February. In other words, the La Nina is likely to pass but this is by no means certain.

