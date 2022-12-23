Weak La Nina can still pack a punch

There is higher confidence that ENSO neutral conditions will emerge by the autumn. Overall, there is a 70 per cent chance of ENSO-neutral by autumn. After that a neutral situation in the Pacific is favoured to become dominant, with the chance of a developing El Nino only exceeding 40pc by late winter or early spring. However, that assessment remains a little speculative at this stage. The Southern Oscillation Index continues to fall but the 30-day running mean is still around the La Nina thresholds at +7 or +8.