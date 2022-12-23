Weak La Nina can still pack a punch

At the moment, the La Nina is likely to continue to weaken, but a consensus of international models indicate is it is a greater than 50 per cent chance to last until February. In other words, the La Nina is likely to pass but this is by no means certain.
The most recent analyses indicate that La Nina will persist through the southern hemisphere summer 2022-23. ENSO-neutral conditions are favoured into at least March 2023, while the more statistical model average shows the transition to ENSO-neutral occurs a little later, by April 2023. During summer, even a weak La Nina can increase the chance of above average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia, and the chance of cooler days and nights for north-east Australia and eastern NSW.
There is higher confidence that ENSO neutral conditions will emerge by the autumn. Overall, there is a 70 per cent chance of ENSO-neutral by autumn. After that a neutral situation in the Pacific is favoured to become dominant, with the chance of a developing El Nino only exceeding 40pc by late winter or early spring. However, that assessment remains a little speculative at this stage. The Southern Oscillation Index continues to fall but the 30-day running mean is still around the La Nina thresholds at +7 or +8.
To the south at the moment, the Southern Annular Mode is in a weakly positive phase and is likely to be neutral to positive through the rest of this month. During summer, a positive SAM increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW and Queensland and below average rainfall for western Tasmania and southern Victoria .
To the west there has been little change to the current set-up with weak but close to neutral Indian Ocean Dipole forecast for the period from now through to the end of summer. However, as stated previously, the IOD has minimal effect on Australia rainfall patterns through until April.
In the tropics, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is weak and is expected to remain weak for much of the coming fortnight. Its influence on Australian rainfall over the coming week is expected to be small before January when it is favoured to become a little more active in the local region.
It is also worth noting that sea surface temperatures have remained warmer than average, with waters across the Coral Sea being warmest on record for November and spring and a few smaller cool pockets in the Tasman Sea. Warmer Australian waters, especially in the tropics, can result in greater evaporation, humidity, cloudiness, and rainfall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.