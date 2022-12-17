John Deere's fully autonomous tractor will receive international recognition at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards in Las Vegas next month.
The machine was unveiled at the 2022 awards and combines John Deere's 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plough, and GPS guidance system.
A combination of cameras, artificial intelligence, sensors, and ultra-fast GPU processors allow the tractor to navigate paddocks without an operator in the cab.
The technology awards program is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association and celebrates outstanding design and engineering in 28 product categories.
Entries are reviewed by a panel of judges based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.
The autonomous tractor will be named an honouree in both the Best of Innovation Robotics and Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility categories.
Machines programmed to performing specific tasks or replicate human movement or interactions are recognised in the Innovation Robotics category.
The Vehicle Intelligence and Advanced Mobility category highlights automotive and other transportation vehicles that integrate technology into the driving or riding experience.
It is the fourth year in a row John Deere will receive an award.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said the company was continuously evolving its agriculture machinery by embedding technology to drive value to customers' bottom-lines.
"Autonomy offers the next major step-change in productivity, profitability and sustainability gains in agriculture and John Deere strives to continually invest in autonomy and automation to support our customers in the adoption of industry leading technology," Mr Chandler said.
"We're incredibly proud of our innovation being recognised at the prestigious CES Awards.
"It also offers a reflective moment in John Deere's 185-year history to celebrate its continuous transformation of agriculture machinery."
