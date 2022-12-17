Farm Online
Recognition for John Deere autonomous tractor at CES 2023 Innovation Awards

By Melody Labinsky
December 18 2022 - 9:00am
A year after its debut, John Deere's fully autonomous tractor will be recognised at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8.

