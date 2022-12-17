Farm Online

UNE criminologist releases world's first and most comprehensive book on rural crime

RG
By Rachel Gray
December 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNE rural criminologist Dr Alistair Harkness has just released the world's most comprehensive book about rural crime. Picture supplied

Dr Alistair Harkness hopes the world's first and only comprehensive book about rural crime will raise awareness and improve responses beyond the "last train stop" out of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.