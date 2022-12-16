There is a relatively new study that suggests environment can affect the DNA of living organisms within five generations.
This study is called epigenetics and it is the study of how environment and behaviours can change the way genes work.
Animal production of things like growth and development, disease resistance, milk production and wool quality can all be influenced by epigenetic factors.
Epigenetic changes do not change the DNA sequence of an animal, but can change how the body reads the DNA sequence.
And unlike genetic changes, epigenetic changes are reversible.
How it works is there is a process called gene expression which is when proteins are created from the instructions within genes.
These proteins, called histones, alter gene expression by how firmly they are wrapped around the DNA sequence, determining which genes are turned on and off.
Factors such as diet and exercise can result in epigenetic changes and during mitosis this can be passed to the daughter cells which then have the same epigenetic marks as the parent cell.
While it is said most of the time these epigenetic changes are wiped clean during the forming of a new zygote (a fertilised ovum), sometimes these changes are passed on to offspring.
In their chapter of Handbook of Epigenetics (Third Edition) - Epigenetics of Livestock Health, Production, and Breeding, Eveline M. Ibeagha-Awemu and Hasan Khatib said that "epigenetic mechanisms profoundly influence livestock growth and development, and phenotypic outcomes".
They also said "the dynamic changes in the epigenome resulting from the intricate interactions of genetic and environmental factors play crucial roles in individual growth and development. The phenotypic outcome is a multi-level interaction between the genome, epigenome, environmental factors, as well as other non-genetic factors."
Does this mean when a stud keeps a bull or heifer, or a ram or ewe, in a shed for most of its early life to keep it in pristine condition ahead of a sale, is it breeding weakness into these genetic lines?
Five generations down the track, after each generation has been pampered to look its best for sale, will this line still be capable of handling the tough Australian conditions?
Will the fifth generation ram be suitable to produce strong offspring capable of thriving out the back of Bourke? Will the fifth generation heifer produce calves as productive as a cow who didn't get pampered?
As a sector, agriculture is always talking about using the tools and machinery for our tough conditions. Is breeding animals to look good for sale going against that?
They may have great breeding values and look fantastic on paper, but will they be able to perform in real life conditions?
Buyers realise there is always a risk when purchasing breeding stock, but is buying an animal which then doesn't even get joined naturally eventually adding another layer of performance risk?
In summarising their report, Epigenetics in the Red Meat Industry for Meat and Livestock Australia, professors Michael Goddard and Emma Whitelaw said there was an opportunity to use epigenetics. "The inheritance of epigenetic marks caused by the environment experienced by the sire offers a new opportunity in sheep and cattle breeding," the summary said.
As producers continue to strive for increased productivity, the opportunity is there to use epigenetics.
It can even work as a way to provide additional trait regulation and could be an important tool for livestock improvement.
So instead of coddling these animals to make sure they are shiny for sale, should studs be making the most of conditions to help toughen the genetic line up?
I'm sure there are a number of different opinions on this and maybe EBVs are all the indicators buyers need.
But if a buyer was tossing up between a sire or dam tried and tested in the paddock against an animal with the same EBVs which had spent its life being looked after, which animal do you think they would prefer?
I have to think it would be difficult to get a stud to change its practices if it just got its best ever sale prices for a bull or ram. While that sort of money is around for the cream of the stud, why would they change?
As everyone is aware, it's hard enough to make a buck in agriculture, so you have to maximise your return when you can.
