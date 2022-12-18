RLX transition to 'in-house' wraps up

THE process to bring management and other services for Regional Livestock Exchanges in-house is now complete and, with full control now in place, RLX will begin the next phase of improvements at its sites.
RLX develop and operate a network of eight sheep and cattle saleyards across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, which are an essential component of the livestock supply chain and have an important place in regional communities.
While no sale days were missed since the transition period announced in September - providing an important level of continuity for agents, service providers, buyers and vendors - the focus now moves to how we can improve operations for the benefit of site users, RLX said in a statement.
As a market-leading provider of saleyard services across the Australian east coast, RLX will continue to invest in technology, site infrastructure and new saleyard facilities to improve animal welfare, increase efficiency of operations, and provide a better experience for everyone involved, it said.
Roger Lloyd, chairman of RLX, said the future of RLX was bright, as it was for the whole agricultural industry.
Brett Freer, CEO of RLX, said he was keen that the RLX team 'does not rest on our laurels and instead continues to improve our facilities and services for the benefit of our agents, farmers, local communities, and the world-class Australian agricultural industry.'
