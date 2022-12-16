Dairy farmers attending Western Dairy's annual Spring Forum at Bunbury, WA, were reminded how fortunate they are to be farming in Western Australia.
Visiting northern Victorian dairy farmer Greg Brentnall, who farms with wife Meagan on irrigated country at Bamawm, Vic, explained how floods had decimated the Murray dairy area, inundating farms, damaging dairy infrastructure, drowning pastures and destroying crops grown for silage and hay.
Mr Brentnall predicted the mud left behind would cause some dairy farmers to give up and walk away.
He said he and Meagan considered themselves lucky because their farm was not inundated and they only lost one day's milk that had to be tipped out when the tanker could not get through the floods to pick it up.
About 70 farmers and industry representatives attended the forum at the Dolphin Discovery Centre which was followed by Western Dairy's annual general meeting.
