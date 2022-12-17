Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Connor family invest in robots at Mount Jagged

December 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Connor family, Michael Connor, Chelsea Donhardt holding Jade Donhardt, Jodie Connor holding Zoey Donhardt and Jake Connor, in the new dairy featuring six robotic milkers. Picture supplied by La Casa

A $2 MILLION investment in 2021 in six robotic milking machines on a South Australian dairy farm is lifting milk quality and animal health. The Connor family was confident to make the investment because it had a secure milk price from the processor it supplies La Casa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.