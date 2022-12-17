A $2 MILLION investment in 2021 in six robotic milking machines on a South Australian dairy farm is lifting milk quality and animal health. The Connor family was confident to make the investment because it had a secure milk price from the processor it supplies La Casa.
Michael and Jodie Connor and son Jake and daughter Chelsea Donhardt are equal partners in the family business, Nangkita Dairies, which operates two farms on the SA Fleurieu Peninsula.
They milk 450 cows - a mix of Jerseys and Holsteins - at Nangkita, just east of Mount Compass, and a further 350 cows at Mount Jagged, just south of Mount Compass.
Nangkita is the base of the operation where the Connor family have been farming for 80 years, with Jake and Chelsea the fourth generation to enter dairying. The fifth generation is now coming through the ranks, with Chelsea and her husband Reece recently starting a young family.
They also have another farm north of Mount Compass at Yundi where they rear calves, which has been in Jodie's family for 60 years.
But it is the Mount Jagged property, Minbee Dairy, which has been the subject of some exciting innovations over the past 12 months.
"We had been considering a dairy upgrade at Minbee for a number of years," Jake said.
"The Minbee herd had grown from 250 head to 350 over two years and we were milking through a 12-a-side double-up dairy, which was over-capacity for what we wanted to do.
"Robotic milking had been in Australia for 20 years and it is something we had been following closely as technology has developed over time. We liked the idea of a voluntary milking system where cows are able to come and go from the dairy as they please."
The new dairy features six Lely Astronaut milking robots, in a voluntary milking system.
The robots milk 360 cows up to three times over each 24-hour period. After milking cows are guided to a fresh area of the property for grazing via automatic sorting gates.
Mr Connor said voluntary milking suited their way of farming in a pasture-based, seasonal calving system.
"We have always tried to stay up-to-date with the latest technology, even in the conventional system we use at Nangkita, so we weren't necessarily daunted by the technology side of robotic milking," Jake said.
"Robotic milking isn't for everyone and it is a completely different system, which takes a lot of getting used to, but for us it's better for the cows, the farm and the people who work here."
The benefits to farmers' lifestyles from robotic technology are also significant.
"It's added a huge amount of flexibility to our lives," Jake said. "The voluntary milking system dramatically reduces the human labour required, which means I can focus on management of the farm, our cows, our product, and keeping our business healthy."
Jake said they were aiming for the robotic dairy to provide a 10 per cent increase in production, a labour efficiency saving and cow longevity.
"The advantages for us was the labour efficiency," he said. "The aim of the robotics was to cut out the designated milking where we physically put cups on cows, which equated to 11 hours a day.
"It has been replaced with tasks in the shed related to milking and only takes three hours of the day for cleaning, servicing the equipment, opening gates to paddocks, and ensuring the right cows have come to the dairy. It's a different sort of work."
Jake said the lack of reliable labour was a widespread problem in agriculture.
"The cows were able to adapt to the system quite easily," he said. "It took more getting used to for us as humans because it's a change in mindset. You have to work around the cows and do jobs like wash down the dairy when there aren't many cows in there."
The capital investment was about $2 million. Jake is confident the technology, which has revolutionised milking operations at Minbee will pay for itself within 10 years.
Nangkita Dairies milk goes to La Casa del Formaggio and Jake said La Casa was excited about Nangkita Dairies robotic investment.
After weathering some very challenging times in recent years, the Connors can see a bright future for the dairy industry - an outlook that has only been bolstered since they became La Casa suppliers.
"In all our time dairying, we've never had a secure milk price like we have now with La Casa," Jake said.
"We were able to talk openly to La Casa - managing director Claude Cicchiello and milk supply team Wayne Lyons and Ty Maidment - about our plans for growth and investment, which they were fully supportive of.
"We signed a three-year contract with La Casa, which gave us the confidence and basis to be able to commit to this level of investment."
For the Connors, the strong alignment of values between Nangkita Dairies and La Casa made signing a long-term contract an easy decision.
Both are multi-generational South Australian family businesses, who are committed to SA's dairy industry. Both are investing and growing, the Connors with their new dairy at Mount Jagged and La Casa with its new $35 million production facility currently being built at Edinburgh Parks.
"The fact that La Casa is willing to invest in their own business and expand production gives us confidence in the long-term sustainability of the industry, which is something we weren't getting prior to supplying La Casa," Jake said.
Such is their confidence and optimism, the Connors have more plans for growth on the horizon.
"We want to grow the total herd to 1000 cows and increase our production from six million litres a year to eight million litres a year," Jake said.
"To do that, we are considering building a new dairy at our Yundi property, and if we do that then it won't be a conventional dairy, it will also be a robotic system."
The robotic milk system also improves the management of milk quality. As it milks, the robot collects milk quality data from each teat, covering:
"Once the cow has finished milking, the total from the four quarters (teats) goes into a bowl and we receive data about the total fat percentage, protein percentage and cell count," Jake said.
"There are set parameters in the system and if the milk doesn't meet those measures, it's dumped down the drain."
The system also dumps any milk from antibiotic-treated cows.
Milk that meets the quality parameters goes through a set of filter socks, then into a pre-cooler and finally into the vat.
Following each milking, the robot flushes the milk cups, ready for the next cow. "If it was an antibiotic-treated cow, the machine flushes the cups, the bowl, the milk lines - everything, to ensure there are no residues present," Jake said.
Jake said the robotic technology was a powerful tool in relation to milk quality and food safety. "It enables us to measure milk quality quickly and efficiently at a per cow level every day," he said.
"The fact that we're getting fat, protein and cell count readings at every milking means that we're effectively doing a herd test at every milking, which is powerful."
The system even measures 'suspected' mastitis in the herd and generates a report several times a day, with mastitis risk rated out of 100 for each cow.
"We go through the list once or twice a day and if we see something that concerns us, we investigate," Jake said.
The tech is also good for cows. As cows exit the dairy, they can walk past large massage brushes for a post-milking rub.
"The cows love them," Jake said. "They have a good scratch on the brushes for a couple of minutes and then go on their way.
"We keep an eye on the herd to make sure cows don't come back too often, but the system only allows each cow to be milked a maximum of three times each 24-hour period, so sometimes the cows just wander through for a massage. There are groups of cows that come through six or seven times a day."
The robots also detect if a cow hasn't been milked for more than 12 hours and alerts Jake so that he can investigate.
Another benefit for cows is the teat-by-teat approach to milking. "Because the robots monitor milk flow from each teat, they stop when the milk has run out at each teat," Jake said. "That's important for cow health, as over milking can cause damage to teats.
"We know this system is so much better for the cows. We can see big benefits for cow health, including reduced illness, which means reduced antibiotic use for us."
