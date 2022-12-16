Farms in the South East are paved with gold - that seems to be the opinion of buyers who are shelling out record amounts for them.
A Penola auction today reinforced the incredible late year run for property auctions in this reliable farm country.
The Grass (277 hectares, 684 acres) sold at auction today for $7 million, or $10,232 per acre.
Located 15km southwest of Penola off the Old Kalangadoo Road, The Grass had the added attraction of a 100-acre centre pivot.
Agents billed the farm as "a feed machine".
This follows hot on the heels of yesterday's auction, also conducted by TDC Livestock and Property, to continue a remarkable run of multi-million dollar farm sales in the South East.
Another long-held grazing block in the Lucindale area sold yesterday for $5 million, or $8794 per acre.
Only 124ha of that land is considered open grazing country, the rest is blue gum regrowth.
Clive's (230 hectares, 569 acres) was sold at the Lucindale Country Club yesterday by TDC for the first time in 39 years.
Konleigh Flats sold for a healthy $6.7 million at the Lucindale Football Club a week ago.
Taking in 351 hectares (869 acres) the farm reached $7714 per acre before the hammer fell.
And who can forget the district record price of $22 million paid at a public auction before a full house at the Lucindale Country Club for Binbrook, which realised $14,112 an acre back in October.
Owned by Tom and Kerry McWaters since 1954, Binbrook (631ha,1559 acres) is located in a tightly held stretch of country where few farms ever come up for sale
Today's auction was further south at Penola where The Grass came onto the market, taking in the old square mile farm size in a secure rainfall area.
The farm featured heavy loam soils which retain moisture for long periods allowing the strong clover, phalaris and ryegrass pastures to thrive when many areas shut down.
At the rear of the property is a 100-acre centre pivot only a few years old, with the addition of the 100 megalitre water licence it adds the security of being able to produce feed when other areas are struggling.
Cattle facilities are at the front of the property alongside the 20mx13m hay shed
The water to the property is via solar pumps to tanks which are scattered over the parcel, there is also rear access along a laneway.
Well, there's a few farms trickling onto the market and the buyers - mostly neighbours - are pouncing on them.
Today's auction was held at the Penola RSL Hall.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
