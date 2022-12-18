Farm Online
Irrigation, power costs from River Murray flooding to be helped by SA govt grants

December 18 2022 - 11:00am
River Murray flooding has caused roads to close as well as power shut downs. Picture by Catherine Miller

A $3 million fund has been allocated to help primary producers along the River Murray deal with costs associated with flood impacts to irrigation infrastructure and electricity supply.

