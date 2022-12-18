A $3 million fund has been allocated to help primary producers along the River Murray deal with costs associated with flood impacts to irrigation infrastructure and electricity supply.
Producers in the Alexandrina, Berri Barmera, Coorong, Karoonda East Murray, Loxton Waikerie, Mid Murray, Renmark Paringa and Murray Bridge Local Government Areas, along with the Pastoral Unincorporated Area, are able to claim for any eligible costs that have been incurred on or after November 22.
The funds are part of a broader $51m state government package for affected River Murray communities, announced by Premier Peter Malinauskas last month.
Under The South Australian River Murray Floods Primary Producer Irrigation Infrastructure Grants program, irrigators can claim costs for relocating and re-establishing irrigation pumps and the purchase of alternative powers sources such as generators.
Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Clare Scriven said the state government's flood response considered supporting primary producers and their families as integral.
"Primary producers play an integral part in local economies and communities and this assistance will go towards minimising disruption in the affected areas along with assisting affected communities," she said.
"As this flooding event continues to unfold, the state government continues to liaise with impacted primary producers as they prepare to mitigate the impacts of the flood on their production enterprises.
"PIRSA staff at the Berri and Mannum Relief Centres, along with the state's unique Family and Business Mentors, are also available to provide information on the grant program and other services available to impacted producers."
To be eligible, producers must have evidence from SA Power Networks of potential or actual power disconnection/interruption to primary production irrigation businesses or flood inundation impacts on irrigation infrastructure.
The grant program, being administered by the PIRSA, encompasses all types of irrigation enterprises including horticulture and pasture production.
The program will remain open until either funding is fully allocated or until a determined closing date is set, factoring in the duration, flood water levels and flow predictions of this River Murray flood event.
