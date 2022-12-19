The outgoing chief executive officer of Bega Group Paul van Heerwaarden has been appointed to the Dairy Australia board.
Dairy Australia said he was appointed after a thorough search and interview process.
Mr van Heerwaarden joining the skills-based board as a non-executive director with dairy supply chain and product promotion experience.
Mr van Heerwaarden has been with Bega Group for more than a decade and has been in the CEO role for nearly six years.
His retirement from Bega was announced in October.
Dairy Australia's board selection committee chair Tania Luckin said: "Paul will bring significant business expertise including sales, marketing and a deep understanding of future trends and issues that could impact on the sustainability and profitability of the dairy industry.
"Along with a strategic mindset he has a breadth and depth of experience in dairy and across agriculture more broadly having held a number of executive roles. This experience will assist Dairy Australia to continue to deliver for farmers and the dairy industry."
A board vacancy became available due to the resignation of Russell Abotomey.
Mr van Heerwaarden is appointed until November 2023 with the opportunity to seek a further three-year term at the 2023 AGM.
More information on the director election process is available on the Dairy Australia website.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
