Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Paul van Heerwaarden appointed to Dairy Australia board

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
December 19 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul van Heerwaarden has been appointed to the Dairy Australia board. Picture supplied

The outgoing chief executive officer of Bega Group Paul van Heerwaarden has been appointed to the Dairy Australia board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.