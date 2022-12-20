Staff at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's dairy research facility have all the data they need at their fingertips, thanks to funding announced by the state government and the University of Tasmania in 2020.
The Elliott dairy research facility was upgraded as part of the $7.4 million commitment to upgrade all facilities across the state.
A field day was held on December 7 at the site to show off the upgrades and the institute's livestock production centre leader James Hills explained why the upgrades were so important.
"The dairy itself, being a rotary, means we can collect a lot of data and we can collect it really efficiently," he said.
"We have got all the different sensors on our animals and data is collected that enables us to track their weight, their body condition, milk production and feed.
"It is all set up to facilitate a collection of data for our research purposes."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
