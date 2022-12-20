Farm Online
Tasmanian dairy research facility upgraded

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
December 20 2022 - 2:00pm
TIA Livestock Production Centre leader James Hills in the new rotary dairy at the Elliott dairy research centre. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

Staff at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's dairy research facility have all the data they need at their fingertips, thanks to funding announced by the state government and the University of Tasmania in 2020.

