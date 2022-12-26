Inflation drives dairy consumption changes to lower-cost items

Globally, the fundamentals continue to adapt to this time of inflation and incertitude. As highlighted in Dairy Australia's December Situation and Outlook report, some milk growth out of Europe and the United States combined with lower dairy consumption has increased product available for export.
Inflation has been ruling sales globally, and while retail prices in Australia have increased exponentially, dairy has been able to carve out some positives in these turbulent times.
Milk supply globally remains subdued, with production decreasing in Australia and New Zealand. In October, NZ milk product came in 3.4 per cent below the previous year, on account of slow-growing lower quality pastures, high supplementary feed costs and labour shortages. Similar themes are noted through Australia, where wet conditions dominate underwhelming production figures. Milk output contracted 6.5pc in October and is likely to continue tracking below last year for the remainder of the season.
In contrast, some growth has emerged out of the northern hemisphere. European milk production in September rose 0.9pc across the European Union, and 0.3pc in the United Kingdom. Some parts of the continent continue to see deep declines, but Germany, France, the Netherlands and Ireland are among the major producers notching up gains.
While this can be mostly attributed to higher farmgate milk prices, across the Atlantic, growth out of the US has been driven by a national herd expansion. The country's milk production increased for a fourth consecutive month in October, up 1.2pc.
In both these regions, product availability for export has risen, but not entirely due to increased production. Widespread inflation and higher costs of living have reduced dairy consumption.
There have also been similar reports out of Japan, where historically high inflation is expected to curb cheese demand. With unpredictable consumption patterns in the current global environment, many importers have been purchasing only what is required. This has increased marginally in preparation for Christmas, however, with buying activity from Chinese importers still relatively quiet, so is global demand.
In Australia, cost pressures across the supply chain and wider economy are now clearly demonstrated for consumers, but the demand impact has so far been limited. September quarter inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) highlighted the growing impact on household budgets, with the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 7.3pc year-on-year, while dairy products increased 12.1pc. From a supply chain perspective, the significant sales value increases are a positive development, in a year where costs at all levels have increased sharply.
Unsurprisingly, Australian consumers have begun to adjust their buying to mitigate against generalised inflation; they may be spending more, but they are buying less. Some key cost cutting tactics have emerged - consumers are opting to cook and consume more at home, looking to buy more private label products or those on promotion, even gravitating towards dairy and away from more expensive plant-based alternatives. Whilst the volumes sold of butter and cheese have declined in the 52 weeks to October 9 (-1.2pc and 2.3pc respectively), both fresh milk and yoghurt have increased (0.3pc and 0.9pc respectively). Dairy continues to be widely consumed across Australia, with roughly the same, if not more households purchasing dairy regularly.*
Developed in the shadow of inflation, today's cost cutting consumer is controlling the dairy fundamentals. Here at home, the influence of higher retail prices has been somewhat inconsequential for dairy consumption. While shoppers adapt by swapping between brands and similar products, or finding the best deal on shelf, dairy certainly still has its place in the home of Australian consumers.
You can access and subscribe to Dairy Australia's Situation and Outlook report via: https://www.dairyaustralia.com.au/industry-statistics/industry-reports/situation-and-outlook-report.
