Inflation drives dairy consumption changes, says Dairy Australia

By Eliza Redfern, Industry Analyst, Dairy Australia
December 26 2022 - 2:00pm
Inflation drives dairy consumption changes to lower-cost items

Globally, the fundamentals continue to adapt to this time of inflation and incertitude. As highlighted in Dairy Australia's December Situation and Outlook report, some milk growth out of Europe and the United States combined with lower dairy consumption has increased product available for export.

