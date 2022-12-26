Inflation drives dairy consumption changes to lower-cost items

Unsurprisingly, Australian consumers have begun to adjust their buying to mitigate against generalised inflation; they may be spending more, but they are buying less. Some key cost cutting tactics have emerged - consumers are opting to cook and consume more at home, looking to buy more private label products or those on promotion, even gravitating towards dairy and away from more expensive plant-based alternatives. Whilst the volumes sold of butter and cheese have declined in the 52 weeks to October 9 (-1.2pc and 2.3pc respectively), both fresh milk and yoghurt have increased (0.3pc and 0.9pc respectively). Dairy continues to be widely consumed across Australia, with roughly the same, if not more households purchasing dairy regularly.*