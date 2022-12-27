Dairy Australia has a long-term, strategic partnership with Agriculture Victoria and the Gardiner Foundation to drive dairy industry success by co-investing, collaborating and delivering research and innovation programs across pasture and animal (herd) since 2006.
"Over the years, this partnership has allowed for investment in world-leading dairy research across both animal and plant programs such as DairyBio and DairyFeedbase," Dairy Australia director - major innovation Kevin Argyle said.
"Commercial partners DataGene and Barenbrug have been able to provide valuable new technologies, information and tools for dairy farmers and industry."
Research is underway to continue the improvement of pasture and animal genetics and address major feedbase challenges at paddock, cow and herd scales. There is a focus on increasing yields and reducing costs, as well as using latest technologies and approaches in bioscience to improve dairy pasture and herd performance.
Dairy Feedbase has identified significant innovation opportunities that will enable delivery of more than $100 million in annual benefits to the dairy industry within 10 years. The program is on track to achieve this benefit for industry.
DairyBio is a five-year research program with novel and improved animal traits delivered by DataGene. In its second year of the new program, DairyBio also focuses on delivering forage technology innovations to industry through Barenbrug, a global commercial seed breeding and marketing company. Benefits to the Australian economy through new innovations in pasture and animal breeding could amount to more than $1.75 billion across 20 years (net present value).
DairyBio activities have already improved the ability to select more appropriate animals through development of the Heat Tolerance Breeding Value, Sustainability Index, mastitis resistance breeding value, shorter gestation bulls, genotyping for calving ease and the Feed Saved breeding value.
DairyBio has also investigated improved pasture production and persistence through discovery of novel endophytes, gene editing of pastures in both ryegrass and is now targeting warmer climate species and genomic technology to breed a hybrid ryegrass.
"Commitment to this kind of transformational animal and pasture research through programs like DairyBio and DairyFeedbase is critical to the on-going success of dairy farm businesses," Mr Argyle said.
"The dairy industry has been very successful in leveraging the significant investment by Agriculture Victoria, the Gardiner Foundation and a number of commercial partners, with only a 15 per cent direct levy contribution as part of this significant effort and investment in Australia's dairy research."
Pasture and animal innovation includes consideration of feed supply and nutritive characteristics, animal health and welfare, integrating infrastructure and breeding decisions and minimising the impact of hot weather in milk yield. The goal is to profitability produce more milk in a sustainable way.
Herd innovation includes ways to identify both the least and most fertile cows. This will help inform breeding decisions (fertility predictions) for longevity in herd and the use of technologies to identify animals likely to experience health issues.
Research and innovation will continue to be informed by industry, including dairy farmers. Feedback received at events such as regional workshops, farmer events and through farmer surveys help identify future research priorities.
Information, tools and resources from these projects are available to all Dairy Australia members.
"There is a lot of incredibly valuable information from these projects," Mr Argyle said. "Businesses that use it to inform their decisions are seeing significant gains each year. I encourage any farm owner/manager to make the best use of the research findings and start to reap the benefits."
For more information or to register for Dairy Australia's Delivering Innovation webinar, visit www.dairyaustralia.com.au/innovation.
