Dairy Australia partnerships deliver more research outcomes

December 27 2022 - 2:00pm
Dr Kellie Maybery-Reupert and Dr Daniel Isenegger conduct pasture research, a critical focus of leading dairy innovation projects. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

Dairy Australia has a long-term, strategic partnership with Agriculture Victoria and the Gardiner Foundation to drive dairy industry success by co-investing, collaborating and delivering research and innovation programs across pasture and animal (herd) since 2006.

