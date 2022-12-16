Farm Online
Home/Beef

Mediation over live-ex ban compensation continue

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live-ex ban class action compensation talks still on

Mediation with the Albanese Government over compensation for the businesses and producers affected by the Gillard Government's illegal ban of the live cattle trade to Indonesia in 2011 are continuing, lawyers for the class action have confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.