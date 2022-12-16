Live-ex ban class action compensation talks still on

Mediation with the Albanese Government over compensation for the businesses and producers affected by the Gillard Government's illegal ban of the live cattle trade to Indonesia in 2011 are continuing, lawyers for the class action have confirmed.
It has now been two-and-a-half years since the Federal Court ruled that former Labor agriculture minister Joe Ludwig committed misfeasance in public office when he made the ban order, making it invalid and the Federal Government liable for compensation.
Lead litigants, the Northern Territory's Brett family, were immediately awarded nearly $3 million in damages and the ruling paved the way for the class action, which now involves hundreds of others, to nut out monetary values on losses. They are seeking more than $600m in compensation.
The Australian Farmers' Fighting Fund has fronted the money for the legal battle.
Reports this week suggesting preparations were being made in the event of mediation 'breaking down' were incorrect, as was talk of a six-month hiatus in mediation, lawyers for the class action said.
Live export business owners and farmers involved in the class action also said they were still providing information sought by the government around damages incurred.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
