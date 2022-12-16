Agribusiness buzz in brief

Speculation is mounting around a possible split in the Teys Australia meat processing partnership between Queensland's Teys butchering family and US-owned Cargill Beef Australia.
Abattoir operations owned by the Teys family are reportedly being touted for sale, with a price tag potentially around $1.5 billion.
The joint 50-50 owned beef processing and feedlot partnership has meat processing plants in Beenleigh, Biloela and Rockhampton in Queensland; Wagga Wagga and Tamworth in NSW, and Naracoorte in South Australia, plus feedlots at Charlton in Victoria, Condamine, Queensland and, Wagga Wagga.
Brazil's second largest meat business, Minerva Foods, has been cited as one potential bidder in talks with Teys.
In October Minerva, a Brazilian-Saudi Arabian partnership, confirmed it would buy Victoria's Australian Lamb Company, which owns the Colac abattoir and packing facilities in Melbourne.
Minerva also owns Western Australia's Great Eastern abattoir at Tammin, east of Perth, and the Shark Lake meatworks at Esperance in the state's south.
The Teys-Cargill partnership, which also has food packing plants in Queensland and NSW, teamed up in 2011, pooling their respective processing resources and reshaping the former Teys Brothers business as Teys Australia - a Cargill joint venture.
Bega Group's soon-to-retire chief executive officer, Paul van Heerwaarden, will join the board of peak industry marketing and research body, Dairy Australia.
Mr van Heerwaarden, who leaves Bega in January after 13 years in various roles, including six as CEO has been chosen for the director's role because of his skills in dairy supply chain and product promotion.
He replaces recently resigned director Russell Abotomey, an associate with business management consultancy, Allegra Consulting, former Murray Goulburn marketing executive.
Mr van Heerwaarden's initial term lasts until November 2023 with the opportunity to seek a further three years at the next annual general meeting.
Dairy Australia's board selection committee chair, Tania Luckin, said he would bring significant business expertise and a deep understanding of future trends and issues which may impact dairy sector sustainability and profitability.
A strong start to the financial year has prompted trans-Tasman milk processing giant, Fonterra to lift its earnings guidance for the full year to between NZ50 and NZ70 cents a share - up from from NZ45c to NZ60c.
Fonterra's first-quarter normalised profit after tax jumped 84pc to $NZ214m, with earnings before interest and tax up 94pc to $NZ368m, despite feeling the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events and higher supply chain costs.
Global market volatility had also prompted some softening of demand for whole milk powder, especially in China
"It's a similar story behind the farmgate with our farmer shareholders managing significantly higher input costs," said Chief executive Miles Hurrell, noting milk production had fallen in NZ, Australia and Europe.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has started a formal consideration of ANZ Banking Group's proposed $5 billion acquisition of the banking arm of Queensland-based financial services group Suncorp.
"Now that we have received the application, we are able to commence the formal process of considering the merger authorisation application, and seeking submissions from interested parties," said ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh.
The test for merger authorisation is that the ACCC must be satisfied that either the transaction will not be likely to substantially lessen competition, or that the public benefits outweigh the public detriments.
ANZ has promised it will not cut total Suncorp staff or branch numbers in Queensland for the first three years after the takeover, if it is approved, but jobs will be cut as part of a longer term cost saving plan.
The ACCC decision is due by early June 2023.
Australia's peak industry body for the organic sector, Australian Organic Limited, has elected South Australian winemaker, Mike Brown, as its new board chairman.
Mr Brown, with his wife Melissa, own Gemtree Wines, an organic winery in McLaren Vale.
He has been a member of the AOL board since 2020.
He replaces outgoing Martin Meek, a director since 2013 and chairman for the past four years.
Mr Meek stepped down to give himself more time to expand his organic wholesale business, United Organics.
"Martin is to be commended for his commitment and extraordinary influence as a very passionate advocate and supporter of organic producers and industry," Mr Brown said.
The new chairman was eager to share his extensive experience in marketing and exporting to continue to drive momentum for the $2 billion-plus organic industry.
Australian Organic has also welcomed new board directors, David Keens, a fourth generation farmer, and Soulfresh founder, Hsiao-Ti (Didi) Lo.
Australian Forest Products Association's long serving chief executive officer, Ross Hampton, will take on a new role in London with the organisation as part time international affairs counsellor in early 2023.
AFPA chair, Diana Gibbs, said her board was very aware decisions which affected the timber sector were strongly influenced by global developments, including the recent federal government commitment to the Forests and Climate Leaders Partnership at COP27 in Egypt.
"AFPA endorsed the signing of these pledges, noting sustainable forestry is mentioned as having a positive role to play in both," she said.
"However, sustainable forestry needs to be moved to centre stage.
"Growing sustainable, 'climate-smart' forestry, where trees used for timber and fibre are replanted or resown, is absolutely critical to achieving broader climate and deforestation goals. This is the sort of forestry we do in Australia."
Having a London base would assist Mr Hampton to contribute even more as chairman of the United Nations' Rome-based Food and Agriculture Association's advisory committee on sustainable forest-based industries.
Mr Hampton has headed the AFPA for 10 years and the UN committee for 18 months.
Accountant and board director of prominent real estate investment trust GPT Group, Michelle Somerville is joining the board of almond producer and processor, Select Harvests.
Ms Somerville is also on the board and head of the audit committees of Insignia Financial and is a former audit partner at financial services giant, KPMG.
Chairman Travis Dillon saie the board welcomed her impressive leadership skills and extensive experience as an audit specialist as a valuable addition to the skillset in the Select Harvests board room.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
