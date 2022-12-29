AUSTRALIA is recognised as one of the most vibrant, multicultural societies in the world which, in turn, shapes its rich food culture.
Dairy can often be described as an Anglo-Saxon Australian tradition, with typical consumption of milk and yoghurt with breakfast.
However, many migrant groups in Australia have a long, intricate history with dairy foods, as core components of their lifestyles and diets, and as part of feasts, fasting, festivals, religious and celebratory events.
Embracing multiculturalism and diverse culinary cultures can have a positive influence on the dietary patterns and health of all Australians and can influence dairy consumption.
A position paper exploring dairy and food culture has been developed by Dairy Australia.
It highlights the culturally diverse history of dairy foods and how its influence on dietary patterns in multicultural Australia.
It was developed to support the importance of dairy in the Australian diet as a core food group, as the Australian Dietary Guidelines go under review.
It is important to consider the way dairy is consumed by all Australians.
Cultural factors need to be considered when developing food-based dietary guidelines to support dairy's role in a healthy, sustainable die.
For more information on dairy and food culture, and to view the position paper visit dairy.com.au/sustainability/healthy-sustainable-diets.
