Water has stopped trickling down Dartmouth Dam's spillway, the Murray River's biggest dam.
It officially ends only the fifth time the dam has ever filled to overflowing since it was built in 1979.
The previous four times the dam's spectacular rocky spillway has been in action were in the 1990s, the last time 26 years ago in 1996.
Crowds are people have taken the trip to the remote dam at the top of the river's catchment since it began spilling at the end of September to witness the historic event.
Built as a drought reserve, it is the largest capacity dam in Victoria and the highest structure of its kind in Australia and stores almost four million megalitres of water.
The dam level officially reached a maximum height of around 487.25 metres above sea level, which is about 102.2 per cent full, and the peak flow over the spillway was 20 gigalitres a day.
Dartmouth's 3600 square kilometre catchment delivers almost 10pc of the inflow into the Murray system.
Dartmouth's reservoir decreased by 28 gigalitres to 3853 gigalitres during last week or (100pc capacity).
Recent operations at the downstream Hume Dam, near Albury, have focused on airspace management to help mitigate the floods still devastating downstream communities all the way into South Australia.
Hume Dam releases further reduced last week to 12,500 ML/day, before increasing to 14,000 ML/day as minor inflows arrived at the dam.
Murray Darling Basin Authority active storage remains around its maximum volume at 8441 gigalitres (98pc capacity).
In its most recent river report, the MDBA said 2022 inflows were very high during October and November, very high inflows during the record flood years of 1956 and 1974 started much earlier in Autumn and remained high through until October.
In 2022, like 1993, higher inflows started in late winter, and continued through to October.
However, this year inflows continued to increase in November.
This late rise has generated river levels through the lower Murray above those observed in 1974, but well below those observed in 1956.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
