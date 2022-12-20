Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Stag Machinery Group to open Chinchilla branch in February 2023

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stag Machinery Group plans to open its new facility in Chinchilla on February 6, 2023.

Stag Machinery Group has added another location to its growing dealership network in southern Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.