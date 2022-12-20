Stag Machinery Group has added another location to its growing dealership network in southern Queensland.
The Case IH and New Holland dealer has acquired Ainsworth Motors and will expand into Chinchilla in February 2023.
It will move to a new premises and sell both red and blue gear in the town.
The move follows Stag's acquisition of SEQ Ag and Construction in September, which saw it offer New Holland Agriculture and Construction equipment alongside Case IH products in Toowoomba.
Stag Machinery Group is co-owned by Craig Brimblecombe and Noel Baines.
Mr Brimblecombe is the dealer principal of St George Machinery Centre and Mr Baines heads up Ag Requirements at Gatton.
In 2020 the pair joined forces to take over and run the former Wideland Ag Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby.
Read more:
"The Western Downs region of Queensland has a reputation as a rich agricultural area, with a mix of cropping, livestock and horticulture, so it's a good fit for Stag's experience and expertise through our existing dealerships in Toowoomba and our team is eagerly anticipating the challenge of a new location and serving new customers," Mr Brimblecombe said.
"Since 2020, when Stag Machinery Group was founded, we have established a reputation for outstanding service and after-sales support and we're looking forward to bringing that to the Chinchilla region."
New Holland Agriculture Australia/New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy said Stag would continue to represent the New Holland brand in the region to the highest standards.
"Craig and Noel's years of experience in the agricultural machinery industry will ensure existing New Holland customers will be in good hands for all product and service needs," Mr Healy said.
