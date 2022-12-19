Farm Online
SunRice tips record grower prices, more sales growth after profit rise

By Andrew Marshall
December 19 2022 - 3:00pm
SunRice half year profit jumps 17pc after big harvest revival

While saturated and cool conditions in its southern NSW heartland cause headaches for next season's crop, SunRice has made the most of a 50 per cent increase in the size of the 2022 harvest, achieving a 17pc jump in its half year profit.

