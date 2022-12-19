New Hannaford franchisee brings industry experience to support local grain growers

Daven Tomney, new Hannaford Franchisee for Streaky Bay, Ceduna, Port Kenny & Poochera region. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Hannaford

With a broad background in agricultural service businesses, Daven Tomney is looking forward to supporting local grain growers as the new Hannaford Franchisee for Streaky Bay, Ceduna, Port Kenny and Poochera region.

Born and bred on a cereal cropping and livestock farm near Streaky Bay, Daven recently took up the opportunity to run his own business again close to home and the family farm.

"The Hannaford franchise keeps me in the Ag service industry and working with many of the same people I've known over that time. The difference being that it's my own business, so if I put my heart and soul into it, the benefits are mine."

Most recently Daven has been employed as an Ag consultant for a machinery dealership, working with growers to help determine their equipment needs.

A qualified mechanic, Daven has previously run his own automotive electrics and air conditioning service, spent a few years in partnership running the Fuel & Tackle shop in Streaky Bay, and had several years in sales and technical support for an Ag electronics company.

Being satisfied with the quality of work provided will be a priority for Daven in his first season with Hannaford, as he learns the business and looks to grow it with a happy customer base.

"I set a pretty high standard for myself with my work, and I need to be proud of the work I do," said Daven. "And to be proud of a job, then the job needs to be done properly."

"A focus for me this season is to meet customer demands with both quality and efficiency - doing a great job in a timely and logistically efficient manner."

Having a mechanical skill set will certainly help with machine maintenance, keeping the machine running to get through the work on time.

"I'm looking forward to getting out and about on farm and helping growers finish what will hopefully end up being a great season," he added.

If you're in the north-western Eyre Peninsula region, contact Daven on 0477 002 366 to plan your seed grading and treatment this season.