THE UNIVERSITY of Queensland will be involved in a $15 million project with German research partners to try to accelerate genetic gains in a range of grain crops.
UQ is part of the International Research Training Group (IRTG) program, which is funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) together with the university.
The IRTG will be a collaboration between UQ's Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI) and School of Agriculture and Food Science (SAFS) and Justus Liebig University (JLU) in the German town of Giessen, in the state of Hessen in centre of the European powerhouse.
Group co-leader, QAAFI's Ian Godwin, was delighted with the news, saying years had gone into preparing the application.
"It's a coup for UQ, it's very prestigious," Professor Godwin said.
"The DFG has funded 22 Research Training Groups, but only two of them involve international training partners, so ours was one of the successful ones in a highly competitive field," he said.
He said the project would offer mutual benefits, such as the ability to work in a counter-seasonal location to speed up the breeding process.
Sorghum, a speciality of QAAFI, and faba beans are two major focuses of the researchers in Germany.
"Our track record of work with sorghum is a key reason they have decided to partner with us."
Along with sorghum and faba beans, a key interest for the Germans because of their potential uptake in plant based protein products, the project will also looking into other crops widely grown in Australia such as wheat, barley, chickpeas and mung beans.
Prof Godwin said the project would work on a number of speed breeding techniques, such as crop genetic selection and predictive breeding and gene editing.
One of the major means of improving yield will be by improving stress tolerance to things such as hot and dry conditions or to frost.
The research project will have over 20 chief investigators, 11 from UQ - including three early career researchers - and ten from JLU, Julius Kuhn Institute, Quedlinberg and Geisenheim University
Prof Godwin said it was a huge opportunity for UQ's young researchers.
"It's a great chance for our trio of Karen Massel, Millicent Smith and Owen Powell to slot straight into projects with international collaboration and further their careers," Professor Godwin said.
He also said the IRTG will provide invaluable opportunities for dozens of PhD candidates over the life of the project.
"The expectation is that if you're an aligned student, you will do some of your research in Germany and some here in Queensland.
He said the state of the art facilities in Giessen would be of massive benefit to the Australian researchers working there.
"The team in Germany have absolutely fantastic plant phenomics, high throughput phenotyping equipment that our students can use to speed up their research.
The opportunity to squeeze another crop generation into field research was another advantage of the project.
"For summer crops like sorghum, there is the potential benefit that a student can do a field trial in our winter in Germany, and then another trial in Queensland, giving them almost a continuous growing season to generate data.
"And from the German point of view, QAAFI is one of, if not the best group in the world when it comes to sorghum genetics, breeding, biotechnology and physiology so we have the tools to help their sorghum program.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
