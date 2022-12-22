Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Tips on what to look for when shopping for your prawns this Christmas

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussies love their prawns at Christmas-time, here is some advice on what to look for when you go shopping.

Aussies are preparing to throw more than just one prawn on the barbie for their Christmas platters this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.