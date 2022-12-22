Aussies are preparing to throw more than just one prawn on the barbie for their Christmas platters this weekend.
Typically we tuck into around 22,000 tonnes of the tasty seafood during the festive season - that's the equivalent of 10 Olympic sized swimming pools full.
The smorgasbord is estimated to be 40 per cent of all prawns eaten in Australia across the whole year.
These are some of the key findings of a consumption survey from the non-profit Marine Stewardship Council, a global organisation which promotes sustainable fishing.
The survey revealed five million Australians are planning to enjoy even more prawns this Christmas compared with last year.
The council encourage Christmas revellers to look for a blue MSC label to ensure their Christmas prawns come from a certified sustainable fishery.
The survey found 55 per cent of Australians surveyed ranking prawns the most essential ingredient for an Aussie Christmas along with pork, ham and plum pudding.
MSC Oceania program director Anne Gabriel said: "Aussies care about where their seafood comes from and overwhelmingly support sustainable fishing practices.
"Christmas is a great time to turn that wish into action. With over half of Australian wild-caught prawns MSC certified as sustainable, there is plenty to choose from just by looking for the MSC blue fish tick."
Australian Prawn Farmers Federation executive officer Kim Hooper has helped prawn buyers know to what to look for when shopping.
"Use all your senses - prawns should smell like the ocean, feel firm, look bright and lustrous. Any hint of ammonia or iodine is best avoided," Ms Hooper said.
"Prawns come in all sizes from giant tiger prawns to medium to smaller prawns and all have a beautiful sweet taste. Definitely ask your server to try one first.
"Always take an Esky with you especially if you have other shopping to do and your prawns are going to spend any time in the car - but make sure the prawns do not make contact with ice water or they can get waterlogged. Keep them wrapped and surrounded by ice."
