After months of speculation, former Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will be the next Australian Ambassador to the United States.
Dr Rudd's appointment was announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, with Mr Albanese describing him as an "outstanding appointment".
"Dr Rudd brings unmatched experience to the role. He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles and worked extensively in the United States," Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.
"He brings a great deal of credit to Australia by agreeing to take up this position as a former prime minister, as a former foreign minister, as someone who's been head of the Asia Society, and as someone who has links with the global community, based in Washington, DC, will be a major asset in working to assist the Foreign Minister, as other ambassadors do in their job."
Dr Rudd served as prime minister between 2007 and 2010, and again in 2013 before losing the election to Tony Abbott.
Former chief executive of the Australian Industry Group Heather Ridout has also been appointed as Australia's Consul General in New York.
"She is the first woman to be appointed to the role," Mr Albanese said. "Heather Ridout brings four decades of experience to the role."
"The Consulate General in New York is an important position for Australia's business relations not just in the United States but, indeed, throughout the world, given the role that New York plays in our national economy.
"I can think of no-one better than Heather Ridout to fulfil this role."
Dr Rudd is expected to commence his posting in early 2023.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
