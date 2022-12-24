Machinery manufacturer Claas has spent $68.6 million on creating a harvester production facility at its headquarters in Harsewinkel, Germany.
The new facility enables up to 30 different models and specifications to be efficiently assembled on the same line at the same time.
Claas Harvest Centre Lexion product manager Steve Reeves said the new facility is capable of producing up to 28 combines per shift.
"It incorporates the very latest production, logistics, assembly and IT technologies to ensure seamless sub-assembly, delivery and assembly and tracking throughout the entire process," Mr Reeves said.
"Sub-assembly lines deliver major components, such as the threshing unit, residual separation, grain tank or unloading auger, and necessary parts to each assembly station exactly as they are required.
"To give you some idea of the complexity of this process, each combine harvester incorporates more than 15,000 individual parts."
Each machine moves silently down the assembly line on electrically-powered automated guided vehicles.
Completed machines then pass through six ultra-modern mechanical, hydraulic and electrical test benches prior to commissioning.
A new 15,000 square metre hall replaces two assembly lines that were constructed in the 1950s.
The knockdown-rebuild project was completed in just 22 weeks.
Claas claims the new hall alone saves 470 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, thanks to the use of efficient energy management, insulation, LED lighting and ventilation.
"These factors create a pleasant and almost-natural working environment that promotes maximum concentration, a vital component of quality," Mr Reeves said.
"Everyone at Harsewinkel - and indeed, at all Claas manufacturing sites - is focussed on a common goal: uncompromising production quality and getting it right, first time."
