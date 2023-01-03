Farm Online
Home/Beef

JBS's first sustainability chief Jason Weller on the world's single biggest challenge

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Position the cow as an indicator of a healthy ecosystem' - this was the call to action from JBS's first ever chief sustainability officer, Jason Weller, at a recent global beef industry event. Picture by Shutterstock.

THE calories that will be needed to feed the global population of 10 billion people that is forecast by the United Nations by 2050 will require producing in the next 30 years the same amount of food that was produced in the preceding 10,000 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.