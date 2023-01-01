THEY say if you don't take the risk, you lose the chance - and this was the case for Hayden Russell.
Just 18 months ago, the first-generation dairy farmer at Busselton in Western Australia's south west region had $700 in the bank and a big dream.
He wanted to convert an old hay shed into a bottling plant, build a micro-dairy and value-add his own product.
After securing a five-year lease farm and with no future supplying the convention milk companies in WA, Mr Russell and his partner Beth Gallagher, decided there was no better time to have a crack.
They have been running their own dairy herd - including Jerseys and Holsteins - for three years, and were starting to feel the pressure of milk prices at 48 cents per litre.
"We thought, 'this is the time.. we are going broke slowly, so we literally have nothing to lose'," Mr Russell said.
"It was bloody scary, but we had to back ourselves in.
"You surround yourself with good people and it sort of works out."
Read more:
Since April, Mr Russell and Ms Gallagher have been bottling milk under their own business - Cheeky Cow Dairy.
And although their bank balance hasn't significantly changed, Mr Russell said there were no regrets - dairy farming was in his blood.
His grandfather held the largest milk quota in 1970, which was sold and subsequently became Mundella Foods.
At 10-years-old, Mr Russell went to live at his aunt and uncle's farm in Serpentine, WA, where his love for cows grew.
"There was something about them - they were almost like a therapy," he said.
"I was given my first cow as a birthday present when I was about 11.
"From there, I would buy one or two a year and sell them on, which was how I bought my first car."
When Mr Russell was 15, he started working at dairy farms, after school and on the weekends.
He went on to manage a dairy farm, share farm at Scott River and acquire his own herd in 2016.
In this year, he also met Ms Gallagher, who is studying to become a veterinarian, and they are now parents to daughter Marnie.
"Everything I do is to build a better life for my family," he said.
The pair spent 18 months at Capel, WA, before moving to a 243ha lease farm at Busselton.
It was there the Cheeky Cow dream was born by turning unsustainable milk prices into opportunity, and an old hay shed into a micro-dairy.
Mr Russell spent five months building the factory from second-hand equipment, including cool rooms and a bottling line.
At the same time, he started trialing the Cheeky Cow yoghurt at home with a two litre yoghurt maker.
"I made about five batches and they were all terrible," he said.
"I thought, 'Oh my goodness, what have I done here - I can't do it'.
"Luckily, when I built the factory, I was able to give the batches a go on a bigger scale.
"I think the recipe I was using must have been designed for that because it was delicious."
With a 10-aside Herringbone dairy, Cheeky Cow has capacity to produce 10,000 litres of milk per day.
Currently they are processing about 2500L to produce 700 bottles of white milk, 800 flavoured milk, yoghurt and icecream units, 60 kilograms of butter and 100 kilograms of cream each week.
These numbers are set to increase, after the business secured a contract with a cheese manufacturer in Perth, a mining company in northern WA and received some enquiries from retailers.
"We milk 40 per cent Jerseys and 60pc Holstein cows," Mr Russell said.
"The Jersey milk is rich and creamy and lifts the protein, while the Holsteins produce a lot of milk, so we can keep the volume where we want it.
"Each cow produces on average 28L of milk per day, or 8500L per year."
In terms of the production process, Mr Russell said milk was pasturised in a 2000L pasturiser with low temperatures which retains a rich and full flavour.
He also produces a thick, potset yoghurt and super premium icecream with only 30pc overrun compared to 100pc in most companies.
Milk flavours include choc mint, choc honeycomb, chocolate, strawberry, spearmint, banana and iced coffee, and icecream - vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, choc mint, coffee and cookie dough.
The majority of its products are sold at weekend markets.
Cheeky Cow milk, yoghurt and icecream all won silver at the Perth Royal Show this year and Mr Russell has since been invited to the Royal Sydney Show Food awards - not bad for a dairy which had only been in business for two months.
Accolades aside, Mr Russell was most excited for Cheeky Cow's product to be bottled in the world's first fully compostable milk bottle by 2023.
With a real focus on sustainability, he said this was the point of difference.
"Last year, I had a meeting with a guy about packaging because I couldn't get glass bottles," Mr Russell said.
"I didn't want to go plastic and was looking for alternatives.
"It will look like a normal milk bottle, but it will be 100pc compostable.
"He composts green waste, and uses gases it produces to create a pellet, which he makes the bottle out of - we have exclusivity on that."
Cheeky Cow's yoghurt, cream, icecream and butter are also packaged in compostable bamboo containers.
As well as sustainability, Mr Russell said his biggest aim with Cheeky Cow was to make dairy a valued product in the food chain again.
"People will buy a bottle of water for four dollars for 600ml, but whinge if it's $2.50 or three dollars a litre for milk - it is just unbelievable," he said.
Water comes out of the sky and you just need to pump it, whereas milk - you have to be there 365 days per year.
"A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into producing milk and we do it because we love it," Mr Russell said.
He also hopes to inspire and mentor other new and young farmers into the industry, much like, one of WA's biggest dairy farmers Ross Woodhouse, did for him.
"Ross always told me to never be afraid of my dreams," Mr Russell said.
"He said, ' I had a dream once and it was never this big' - and now look at him.
"It would be lovely if I could one day be like that and support or potentially help finance young people into the industry.
"I hope if I can influence a little bit what people pay for milk, tell the story and produce a good product that people want, then hopefully it will give us a voice."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.