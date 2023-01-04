AUSTRALIA'S premier dairy event is ready to ramp itself back to full force as the pinnacle industry forum descends on Hobart, Tasmania, in February 2023.
This is the first time in the history of the Australian Dairy Conference (ADC) that the gathering of leading national dairy farmers will venture that far south in what promises to be an iconic return of the event.
ADC 2023 programming chair Dan Brown said that the last time conference delegates gathered was in Melbourne back in 2020 and a lot had happened in that time, both locally and across the globe.
"It is quite incredible to think about the change that has occurred since 2020 and how every business, dairy and other industry, has had to adapt, evolve and transition to a new way of doing business," Mr Brown said.
"In particular, the impact of the most recent floods has placed further pressures on many dairy farmers across Victoria and New South Wales as we continue to face a different wave of challenges and conditions.
"Hence, it is quite fitting that the theme of our returning event is 'Cultivate the change' - exploring how as businesses we need to equip ourselves with the right tools and strategies to ensure we are responsive, flexible and ready to face the next frontier, whatever that may be.
"A lot of the change we have seen recently is beyond our sphere of control - such as COVID-19, climate and global market conditions.
"So, as dairy farmers, we need to focus and harness our energy on things we can influence in order to develop and improve aspects that will benefit us into the future."
Read more:
Mr Brown said that he and his programming committee had trawled the globe to find the most respected and revered experts to tackle a number of crunch industry issues including disruption, the growth conundrum, carbon neutrality and climate change, the modern succession landscape and getting dairy voices heard.
"ADC signals the welcome return of speakers from abroad, including internationally recognised welfare scientist Professor Nina von Keyserlingk, from the University of British Colombia, Professor Frank Mitleohner, from the University of California Davis, to debunk cattle methane myths and US dairy chain consultant Mike McCully on how to overcome significant growth challenges," he said.
"We have pulled in some big guns of international animal welfare and climate change to really set the scene for the challenges for the dairy industry and the globe into the future."
Delving into disruption
Who would have thought in the last 1000 days since the last ADC every world market would be turned on its head, supply chain shortages would be the new norm and a $10 milk price wouldn't be enough.
ADC takes a look at the disruption, the mindset of the dairy farmer and stories of resilience coming back from the brink with 'resilience whisperer' Dennis Hoiberg (principal, Lessons Learned Consulting), Barry Irvin (executive chairman, Bega) and Western Australia dairy farmer Dale Hanks.
The growth conundrum - do we need growth to succeed?
In this session, the conference will look at future scenarios of the dairy industry, the importance of growth to the overall plan, challenges that are likely to present themselves and decisions every dairy farmer has had to consider including should I stay or should I grow?
This features Basil Doonan (Pinion Advisory), Jo Bills and Steve Spencer (FreshAgenda), US dairy supply chain consultant Mike McCully (The McCully Group).
The new succession landscape
This session puts a microscope on the succession landscape with a focus on rising dairy property and asset values and the impacts on family farm succession.
It looks at leveraging wealth, but also the flipside of the increased challenges for families attempting to navigate and carve a path for the next generation with farmer and family succession specialist lawyer Claire Booth (principal, C.O Booth Law & Advisory), property valuer Tim McKinnon (real estate specialist firm, LAWD) and family meeting facilitator Lyn Sykes (Lyn Sykes Communication).
Getting our voices heard
This session explores the importance of getting a seat at the table to drive and impact change effectively.
Advocacy 101 from some of the best in the business from the agriculture and political spheres featuring former Independent Member for Indi and leadership consultant Cathy McGowan AO, a shackles-free David Inall (currently CEO of Master Grocers of Australia but formerly from Australian Dairy Farmers and Cattle Council of Australia) and Andrew Hoggard (president, Federated Farmers of New Zealand).
Can dairy be carbon neutral?
This session seeks the input from leading international minds in climate change agriculture to debunk myths on cattle and methane, explore why agriculture needs to respond to a changing climate while feeding the world and find solutions for the farm.
It features Professor Richard Eckard (Professor of Sustainable Agriculture, University of Melbourne), Professor Frank Mitleohner (University of California Davis), Lachlan Monsborough (global head of sustainable business development, Rabobank) and Jeremy Hill (chief science & technology officer, Fonterra).
Getting excited by the possible - is the glass half full or empty?
The final session at ADC 2023 promises to be enthralling headlined by welfare scientist Prof Nina von Keyserlingk (University of British Columbia) to explore opportunities in the challenge of producing food that is socially acceptable, environmentally friendly and economically viable.
She is backed up by Glenys Zucco (Dairy Australia) and Humans of Agriculture podcaster Oli le Lievre with some special guests to uncover stories that will resonate with the farmer and consumer.
Mr Brown said ADC would be a great experience for delegates.
"We are pretty excited for what we have in store for delegates in 2023, including some revolutionary looks at how we approach our dairy businesses and the mindset that we need, despite disruption, to embrace and cultivate our strengths to be successful into the future," he said.
Registrations for ADC 2023 Hobart are now available.
Farmer registration is $770 for early bird rate prior to mid-January 2023.
The special rate for farmers under 40 years of age is $440.
For more information visit here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.