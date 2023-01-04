Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Big agenda for national event

January 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Richard Eckard, Professor of Sustainable Agriculture, University of Melbourne, will discuss whether dairy can be carbon neutral. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIA'S premier dairy event is ready to ramp itself back to full force as the pinnacle industry forum descends on Hobart, Tasmania, in February 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.