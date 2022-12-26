Dr Alison Bryan is passionate about improving tillage technology for farmers.
The CNH Industrial tillage research agronomist was part of the team presenting the company's automated and autonomous tillage offering at its Tech Day near Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this month.
Gone are the days where adjustments have to be manually made and tilling is a uniform process across the paddock.
Instead Case IH AFS Soil Command's seedbed sensing can be used to provide farmers with instant feedback.
Sensors have been fitted to the discs and crumbler basket to detect plugging and are also used to detect the quality of the tillage output.
Implement adjustments can be automated to reduce unnecessary tillage and increase productivity.
Agronomic data can also be used to determine what the different requirements might be within a paddock and site-specific tillage management prescriptions can be set.
Read more:
The company tested constant-depth against prescription tillage across 202 hectares and Dr Bryan said the results were staggering.
Dr Bryan said using prescription tillage delivered a 9.5 per cent improvement in productivity.
It also resulted in fuel savings and an increase in crop yield.
"We were able to get through more acres faster using the prescription because we were varying the depth," she said.
"We weren't just going that constant depth for no reason, we went as deep as we need to to bust out the compaction."
The Tech Day was also an opportunity to showcase CNH Industrial's progress with driverless tillage.
Tillage has traditionally been a task that requires a certain level of skill but an autonomous platform will not only reduce the need for this skill set, it will eliminate the need for a driver.
Raven Autonomy's perception system and remote command and control were fitted to the tractor on display, which allows it to operate without a driver in the cab.
The machine can then be sent on automated missions from a mobile tablet device.
"It's such a great partnership and we just joined with them and we've already been able to get this sneak peek out," Dr Bryan said.
"I'm excited we were able to crank this out immediately and it's just amazing how quickly we're moving."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.