BREEDING for profitability does not mean sacrificing conformation.
That is the message from Western Australian dairy farmer Ray Kitchen.
The two-time Master Breeder has again demonstrated it is possible to "have it all" when it comes to breeding high genomic values with superior type when his three-year-old Holstein - Carenda Jeronimo Vista - was judged first in its class during the WA State On Farm Challenge (OFC) in November, while holding the number two position on the Australian Balanced Performance Index (BPI) rankings.
Mr Kitchen, with his wife Donna and son Doug, milks 430 registered Holsteins on 480 hectares at Boyanup, south east of Bunbury off WA's south coast.
The Carenda herd has held a position among the top index herds in Australia for more than three decades and is currently ranked number four on the national rankings with a herd average BPI of 262.
After the December 2022 Australian Breeding Values release, the number one and number two genomic BPI females both stem from the Carenda herd.
The release also saw impressive gains for popular artificial insemination sires Carenda Pemberton, Carenda Sondalo and the 2022 genomic best seller at Genetics Australia, Carenda Varley.
The popularity of the Carenda sires comes from their ability to combine favourable type and high levels of production with farmer-pleasing workabilities.
Their popularity has also been bolstered by the success of their family members at shows and the OFC, headlined by cows like Vista and the WA OFC Champion, Carenda Mainevent Vanda.
If you ask Mr Kitchen what his 'ideal' cow looks like, he immediately responds with - Vanda.
"Vanda is the stand-out cow of her generation," he said.
"She does well in all aspects of breeding - from conformation to production and reproduction."
Mr Kitchen said his breeding goals closely aligned to what the general farmer wanted.
"I'm after a moderate-statured cow with a reasonable amount of strength," he said.
"Cows that aren't too extreme, but with good udder quality, good rump structure and good feet and legs."
Effective breeding is about making genetic gains for health and longevity, while maintaining the qualities that make the Holstein breed unique.- Ray Kitchen
Mr Kitchen attributed his success to an established base of strong maternal bloodlines, complemented by the highly-ranked sires he uses strategically to introduce specific traits.
"I look for bulls at the top of the BPI list that I have confidence in," he said.
"Bulls that have the right combination of conformation, production, and health and wellbeing traits."
Mr Kitchen believes good conformation is just one part of breeding healthy and efficient cows, and said successful breeding was not just a matter of studying numbers, but also finding the right combination of desirable traits.
"Effective breeding is about making genetic gains for health and longevity, while maintaining the qualities that make the Holstein breed unique," he said.
"Having good conformation allows you to put the other traits into place to create animals that are sustainable in the future."
While his ultimate goal is improving efficiency and profitability, Mr Kitchen admitted competitions such as the OFC were an enjoyable social event - and a way of comparing his breeding program against others in the region.
"It's nice to receive recognition for breeding a nice type of cow, and having cows that others can appreciate," he said.
For Mr Kitchen, Vista is a great example of a correctly structured and profitable cow, praising the cow's correct type and appealing style.
"Vista is a pretty special young cow with amazing production potential," he said.
Mr Kitchen highlighted Vista's first lactation record of an average 3.7 per cent protein and 5.3pc fat, and a calving interval of just 11 months.
Early genomic testing allowed him to identify Vista's potential at a young age, with its superior conformation reflected in its genomic breeding values - most notably +107 for overall type and +105 for rump composite.
Capitalising on its superior numbers, Mr Kitchen flushed Vista as a yearling to the leading homozygous polled sire Vogue CFP.
The combination introduced new traits to the pedigree, including the polled gene and the highly favoured A2 protein.
The resulting bull calf, Carenda OMG, is ranked second for homozygous polled sires available in Australia on BPI.
Now standing at Genetics Australia, OMG will continue to disperse the Carenda influence in herds across Australia.
When asked about the secret to his success, Mr Kitchen humbly said he didn't know, and was simply grateful for the opportunity to work with his beloved 'V' family.
The famous bloodline has been with the Kitchens since the mid 1960s, with the matriarch - Carenda Ella Vanish - and its daughter - Carenda Harrier Vogue - taking huge leaps forward in their genetic progress and thrusting the bloodline into the spotlight as a consistent source of superior genetics.
