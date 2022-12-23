Farm Online
Dairy calendar milks mental health tips

December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
The resilience and strength of Gippsland Dairy farmers are displayed in the stories shared by farmers in the 2023 Farming Conversations Calendar.

What do you get when you gather together 12 dairy farmers or farming families to share their mental health tips? A calendar, of course.

