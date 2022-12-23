What do you get when you gather together 12 dairy farmers or farming families to share their mental health tips? A calendar, of course.
Gippsland Jersey co-founder and director Sallie Jones has assembled 12 Gippsland dairy farmers to tell their stories in an attractive, free calendar for 2023.
The past few years have been tough with drought, bushfires, COVID-19 and floods.
However, the communities of Gippsland continue to show resilience and strength through adversity.
This resilience and strength are displayed in the stories shared by farmers in the 2023 Farming Conversations Calendar.
Farmers have shown through their stories that it's okay to talk about mental health, to reach out for support and to look out for family, friends, and neighbours.
"Each year it is a blessing to be welcomed into these farmers' lives, and onto their farms, and to hear their stories. I absolutely love putting this calendar together," Ms Jones said.
"This year we travelled from Marlo to Yanakie and everywhere in between, gathering up these stories.
"Everyone has a story, but not everyone tells their story. And we don't always ask.
"Sharing the stories that shaped our lives doesn't make us weak, it makes us human.
"When we share stories of the defining moments in our lives, we can connect at a deeper level. I'm so encouraged that mental health conversations come a lot easier these days.
"I remember when I did the first calendar five years ago, mental health was like a dirty, little, secret that not many were comfortable talking about.
"Many of the stories in this calendar talk about how the most simplistic act of someone showing up for them when things are hard was the best medicine.
"Don't hide behind a text message; make an effort and knock on someone's door, look that person in the eye and really ask them how they're going. Hold space for them.
"We cannot rely on government programs or medical professionals to fix all the problems. We all must play an active role in looking after one another.
"Gippsland Jersey wants to be part of prevention. We believe that one day we will create a well farm, a place where people who are going through tricky times can come and be part of a working farm where they have space, support, purpose and hope.
Connect Well East Gippsland and Wellington supports the 2023 Farming Conversations Calendar because the stories shared by farmers can encourage others to take positive steps to support their own mental wellbeing.
"We also know that by looking out for each other and working together we can improve access to mental health and wellbeing supports especially for those living in farming communities across Gippsland," a spokesman said.
Other organisations including Gippsland Lakes Complete Health, East Gippsland Community Foundation, Royal Flying Doctor Service, and Orbost Regional Health support the project.
Visit the website to order a calendar.
