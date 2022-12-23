THE LEADER of Australia's crop protection peak body has warned government authorities across the globe of the perils of making agricultural policy without a basis in good science.
Matthew Cossey, CropLife chief executive said the recent controversy in Mexico, where the government plans to phase out imports of genetically modified corn, had echoes of other major interventions in crop production systems, such as Sri Lanka's ill-fated attempt to go totally organic.
"What we are seeing in Sri Lanka and then this move in Mexico are arbitrary, populist decisions that are not made with comprehensive understanding of farming systems," Mr Cossey said.
"Sri Lanka caused its own food security issues with its ill thought out push to go organic and it will take years to recover, while in Mexico we're already starting to see shortages of corn, their key staple," he said.
Mexico and the US are currently in talks over the proposed ban, with the US farm lobby pushing hard to have the plan scrapped.
So far Mexico has pushed back its plans to phase out the exports but is yet to revoke the order to cut GM corn imports, which has been done as part of a push to minimise exposure to the herbicide glyphosate.
Mexico currently imports around 17 million tonnes of US corn a year.
However, while Mexico's decision has come under attack from the crop protection sector, anti-GM lobby groups have praised the Mexican government for its courage.
Bob Phelps, GeneEthics executive director, said the decision would protect Mexico's agriculture sector in the long run.
"We support the move to phase out the carcinogenic herbicide glyphosate and genetically modified glyphosate-tolerant maize which is treated with the herbicide," Mr Phelps said.
"This will help to protect Mexico's agriculture and environment, which are the global centres of corn landraces, and maize biodiversity," he said.
Mr Phelps said the crop protection and seed industries were pushing hard to protect their own profits.
"The agrichemical and GM industry's influence and US GM corn growers aggressive stance must be reduced."
Mr Cossey said anti-GM scare campaigns had not been backed up with evidence.
"In agriculture the science will eventually prevail," he said.
"It might not prevail straight away but eventually the evidence will be there and this is good, sustainable technology."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.