DAIRY cows are susceptible to heat stress and can feel the effects of increased temperatures as low as 23°C.
Heat stress causes reduced feed intake, which leads to decreased milk production.
It can also affect the fertility and general health and welfare of the animal.
There are many strategies to keep your cows cool during summer, including environmental modifications, genetic selection and nutrition.
Environmental modifications, such as shade, fans, sprinklers and cool drinking water, are highly effective in managing heat stress in dairy cows.
Internal cow factors, such as genetics and nutrition, also play a significant role in a cow's ability to tolerate heat stress.
In recent years, DairyBio researchers have developed a Heat Tolerance Australian Breeding Value (ABV) that can help improve the inherent heat tolerance of dairy cows.
This ABV allows farmers to select and breed cows that are more tolerant to hot and humid conditions.
In addition to environmental and genetic changes, the DairyFeedbase Feeding Cool Cows research team has investigated which nutritional strategies can minimise the negative impacts of hot weather.
Research has examined the effect of different feeds on reducing heat stress and the impact of heat on temperate forage production and its nutritional characteristics.
"When temperatures exceeded 25°C, the fibre concentration of the plants increased while the concentration of soluble carbohydrates decreased," DairyFeedbase Cool Cows program senior research scientist Dr Leah Marett said.
"This reduces the quality of the feed grazed by cows during hot weather, resulting in likely flow-on effects on milk yield."
The team also investigated nutritional strategies that had the potential to reduce cow body temperature during hot weather.
As dairy cows consume large amounts of feed that is fermented in the rumen, this generates significant amounts of internal heat, adding to the animal's body temperature.
Cows with lower body temperatures may eat more and be better placed to maintain milk production during heat events.
The research found that there is a range of concentrate feeds, forages, feed supplements, and additives with the potential to reduce body temperature.}
Betaine, a naturally occurring supplement derived from sugar beet, has been previously shown to improve production responses in several livestock species during heat stress.
It mitigates the rise in cow body temperature during a heat event, and helps the cow maintain feed intake and milk production.
According to Dr Marett, the economic analyses of the data showed that, under most situations, it can be economically viable to feed Betaine to a dairy cow during the summer period.
Forages with lower fibre concentration, such as chicory, were highly effective at minimising body temperature accumulation during a heat event.
As with all things nutrition, the management and results are never straightforward.
The outcomes of the different supplements and feeding strategies will vary based on a farm's region and local climate.
Farmers should consider their individual needs and consult a nutritionist before implementing any dietary change.
