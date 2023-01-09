INTERNATIONAL Dairy Week (IDW) has appointed top quality judges from four different countries to officiate at this year's event.
COVID-19 border restrictions last year meant all judges were from Australia.
But this year's event has returned to the traditional format with the opportunity to showcase Australia's best genetics to some of the world's most renowned judges.
Warren Ferguson - a man who needs no introduction to the upper echelons of the industry - will judge the Holsteins at IDW 2023.
Mr Ferguson, of Ferdon Genetics, New Zealand, has already stood in the main ring at IDW - judging the Jerseys in 2012 (when the Jersey won Supreme Champion) and the Ayrshires in 2017 (when his Intermediate Ayrshire Champion went on to win Supreme Intermediate).
He is also well-versed in competing, having won Premier Jersey Exhibitor at New Zealand Dairy Event (NZDE) since its inclusion until 2019.
Ferdon Genetics was established in 1949 by Mr Ferguson's father, Don, who famously shared ownership in cows with the United Kingdom's longest reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Ferguson and his wife Michelle milk 220 cows on 92 hectares at Otorohanga, in the heart of New Zealand's Waikato.
Their herd is predominately Jerseys, with a smattering of Holsteins and Ayrshires.
Their family is completed by their three sons and families.
Son Corey is blazing his own trail in the industry and has returned home to the family operation.
Mr Ferguson hopes to still be in the starting gates to judge both the Jersey UK National Show and the Jersey Island Autumn Show now that the world moves forward with COVID.
He was awarded the Jersey NZ's inaugural George Henry Dawick Memorial Cup in 2020, which recognises national or international achievement within the Jersey breed.
Mr Ferguson has judged shows thoughout New Zealand, as well as the Semex on Farm Holstein and Jersey finals.
In Australia he has judged the NSW State Fair and Brisbane Royal.
One of Ferdon Genetics' cows - almost as well-known as Ferdon itself - is Ferdon Comercia Viyella, which was Grand Champion Jersey at NZDE for five successive years - winning Supreme in 2012, 2015 and 2016.
Its dam Ferdon Follys Viyella still resides at Ferdon, aged 18 years.
In addition to her own NZDE champion titles, it has left 11 EX daughters, (including seven natural) and it's daughter Ferdon BS Vienna ET has won SNR and Supreme Jersey Champion at NZDE 2022.
This cow family is backed by generations of EX cows, including the famous Ferdon Glens Vickie.
Mr Ferguson has exhibited for 56 years at the Waikato Show, following on from his parents seven-decade effort at the same event.
Kelli Cull, from Lomira, Wisconsin, US, is the judge of the Jersey Show.
Mrs Cull and her husband Tom own and operate Budjon Farms LLC, in Lomira, milking about 65 head of Holsteins, Jerseys and Red and White Holsteins in their tie stall and boxstall barn.
In addition, they raise 350 head of young stock, along with farming 200 hectares of land.
Mrs Cull is a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and was part of the national winning collegiate judging team in 1995.
She was then on the road for seven years in the AI Industry, prior to returning to the farm full-time in 2003.
Mrs Cull is highly involved in the daily operations at Budjon, including feeding calves, employee relations, accounting and working closely with their show string both at home and at the shows.
Also known for their Budjon Boarding business, the Culls have personally worked with several Excellent cows, All-American and All-Canadian nominations that include the prefixes of Budjon - Budjon-JK and Budjon-Vail.
A few features include breeding and developing over 30 95-point and higher individuals in three breeds, which currently include two 97-point individuals and the 2021 Star of the Breed, Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal.
In addition, they have produced more than 220 All American and 85 All-Canadian nominations.
Highlights in the show ring include being named Premier Breeder at World Dairy Expo six times, as well as breeding the 2005 World Dairy Expo Grand Champion, Budjon Redmarker Desire, exhibiting four National Jersey Champions, and the 2017 Supreme Champion of World Dairy Expo, Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn.
Additional personal highlights include being the 2016 Associate Judge for the World Dairy Expo Junior Show, the judge for the Premier All-American Junior Show in Harrisburg, the All-American Jersey Show in Harrisburg, the Mideast Fall National Holsteins and Jerseys in Connecticut, associate for the National Jersey Jug Futurity in Louisville and several local, state and district shows in the Midwest, Georgia, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and California.
Callum McKinven, from Canton de Hatley, Quebec, Canada, is judge of both the Brown Swiss and Red and White Holstein shows.
He co-owns and operates Lookout Holsteins and Jerseys with his wife, Katharine and three daughters, Tara, Brooke and Alana.
The McKinven family currently milk a herd consisting of 35 head of Holsteins, Jerseys and Brown Swiss.
Lookout Holsteins and Jerseys are internationally known for their presence in the show ring all over North America, having achieved numerous All-American and All-Canadian awards.
They have twice exhibited the Junior Champion female, as well as an Intermediate Champion at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.
For 34 years, Mr McKinven has been judging prominent dairy shows across the world including the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the TD Canadian 4-H Dairy Classic, the Hokkaido National Show, the South African National Show, International Dairy Week, two World Holstein Conference Shows and 13 appointments at World Dairy Expo.
Mr McKinven grew up on his family's dairy farm, was an active member of 4-H and graduated from MacDonald College with a Diploma of Agriculture, before moving into farm ownership and being selected for the Canadian Official Judges panel.
To date, he has had the honour of judging in 31 different countries and has assisted in many judging schools around Canada.
He loves to share his expertise and talent, taking the time for young judges and anyone interested in showing cattle.
At the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair of 2000, Mr McKinven was the recipient of the Curtis Clark Award.
Brian Behnke, from Wisconsin, United States, is the judge of the Guernsey Show.
Mr Behnke was born and raised in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, on his family's farm, Bur-Wall Holsteins - a prominent registered Holstein farm that earned Holstein USA's Herd of Excellence award in 2016 and 2017.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Mr Behnke has more than 30 years of dairy cattle industry experience, including an in-depth knowledge of dairy cattle genetics, sales and farm management.
He has vast industry experiences, including dairy cattle sire procurement for Landmark Genetics.
He also served as herdsman on two prominent registered Holstein farms - the 1200-head Roylane Registered Holstein herd in Warden, Washington, and the 2400-head Wilcox Farms Inc in Roy, Washington.
While at Roylane, Mr Behnke bred numerous bulls for an artificial insemination program, including the popular Roylane Jordan.
At Wilcox Farms, he bred five All-American nominated animals - including the 1999 Unanimous All-American senior three-year-old, Wilcoxview BC Cami, and the prominent sire Wilcoxview Jasper.
Mr Behnke joined Semex in august 2003 garnering extensive field knowledge, working as a district sales manager and regional manager in the US.
In these roles, he was responsible for sales, marketing, growth and profitability of Semex's Central Region.
In 2008, he joined Semex's genetic department as a sire analyst, working with herds in the Midwest and West Coast.
Seizing an opportunity to use more skills, Mr Behnke became the business manager for ABS St Jacobs in July 2016.
In this new position, not only does he buy the bulls for the brand, he also develops marketing and sales strategies in addition to running the finances of the business.
An accomplished cow-man, Mr Behnke has also had the opportunity to judge numerous dairy cattle shows both domestically and abroad, including the 2005 Grand International Red & White Show, Western Spring National and Wisconsin State Fair, the Canadian Scotia 4-H Classic, National Guernsey Show in Louisville and Madison as well as shows in the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, South Korea, Northern Ireland, Japan and Australia.
Mr Behnke and his wife Tami reside in Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and work with Tami's family farm, Glenn-Ann Holsteins, 2016 National Herd of Excellence award winner from Holstein USA.}
Brad Gavenlock, from Cherrylock Cattle Co, Tallygaroopna, Victoria, is the judge of the Illawarra Show.
Mr Gavenlock, alongside his wife Jessica and their three daughters, runs and operates their business, where they board and manage elite cattle for clients based all over the world.
They run regular embryo transfer flush and in-vitro fertilisation programs for clients, managing their investments to make the most out of their genetics.
In addition to this, they also manage and prepare cattle for shows, sales and co-ordinate photo days on-farm.
The Gavenlock family loves to show and exhibit cattle, their favourite breeds being Jerseys, Holsteins and Illawarras.
Mr Gavenlock has judged throughout Australia and New Zealand, including the IDW Youth Show and the Jerseys at NZ Dairy event.
He has served as the overjudge for Youth Challenge Competitions at Sydney Royal, Brisbane Royal and IDW.
Mr Gavenlock has also assisted as an overjudge for the National Holstein and Jersey Judging panels in NSW.
He has worked as a fitter throughout Australia, New Zealand and North America.
He enjoys teaching proper fitting and judging techniques to youth across the country.
Mr Gavenlock works for Agri-Gene as dairy products manager with a focus and passion for dairy genetics and sire section to add to the genetic program across all breeds.
The Gavenlocks have been fortunate to work with many great animals, some owned by Cherrylock, others in partnerships and through Cherrylock boarding services.
They have owned or managed 16 Sydney Royal champions and 20 IDW champions.
Some of their favourites include Panorama Angeline 48 EX90 (four-time IDW champion), EDI Merle 137 EX92 (IDW Grand Champion) and, most recently, Windy Ways Galaxies Dawn 7 EX95 (three-time IDW champion and twice Sydney Royal champion).
Lachlan Fry, from Katandra Park Jerseys and Holsteins, Brunswick Junction, Western Australia, is the judge of the Ayrshire Show.
Mr Fry, alongside his family, operates the farm where the herd consists of 50 per cent Holstein and 50pc Jerseys.
The stud received a Holstein Master Breeder award in 2019.
Mr Fry and his family regularly exhibit at their local shows in WA with numerous successes over the years.
He has had the honour of judging multiple breeds in every state in Australia, including royal shows, state shows, youth shows and on-farm challenges.
His most recent appointment, and a career highlight, was judging the Jerseys at the 2021 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Mr Fry has always held a strong passion for supporting and mentoring youth in the industry.
He continues to be actively involved in Western Australia's annual youth camp.
He had the privilege of over judging the Australian/NZ national final for young judges and paraders, held at the Perth Royal in 2019.
Ben Govett, from Tandara Genetics, Dingee, Victoria, is the judge of the ABS/Ridley All-Breeds Youth Show.
Mr Govett milks 300 cows, mostly Brown Swiss and Holsteins, but with all dairy breeds represented in the herd at some point.
He is a University of Melbourne animal science and management graduate and has a long affinity with IDW - having been to every event.
Tandara has bred the last seven grand champions of the Brown Swiss show and won premier breeder and Exhibitor banners for more than a decade straight.
Mr Govett was a co-owner of two time supreme of IDW - Wallumlands Sunstorm 8.
He has judged all breeds of dairy cattle across Australia, including the Victorian Winter Fair, Royal Sgiws at Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Geelong, Toowoomba and Melbourne and various on farm competitions competitions.
He has judged the Sherri Martin Youth handler's competition and has been an overjudge for state and national judging competitions.
He has also judged abroad having officiated the Holstein section of the Waikato on farm show.
Mr Govett was the 2004 ABS Australia youth ambassador award winner, which saw him travel and work across Germany and Europe.
He was also the youth representative for Holstein Australia at the 2012 Holstein World Conference at the Royal Winter Fair, Toronto Canada.
Along with many years as a competitor in the Youth Show at Dairy Week, Mr Govett has been a competitor and coach/ mentor for various youth challenge teams and for many years was a leader at the national All Breeds Youth Camp.
