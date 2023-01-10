Farm Online
Robin Lammie is still Western Dairy chairman

By Mal Gill
January 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Retiring Western Dairy board member Peter Evans (left) is congratulated by chairman Robin Lammie, who presented him with a certificate of appreciation. Mr Evans was a board member for a total of eight years and was chairman for three of those. Picture supplied

BUSSELTON dairy farmer Robin Lammie was re-elected chairman of Western Dairy for a second consecutive year at the body's recent annual general meeting in Western Australia.

