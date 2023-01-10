BUSSELTON dairy farmer Robin Lammie was re-elected chairman of Western Dairy for a second consecutive year at the body's recent annual general meeting in Western Australia.
Denmark dairy farmer Andrew Jenkins was also re-elected vice-chairman for a second consecutive year.
Earlier at the meeting, Mr Lammie and fellow Western Dairy director Bonnie Ravenhill were returned as directors for the next three years.
Mr Lammie runs a 650-cow dairy herd in partnership with son Wes, and Ms Ravenhill has a background in rural finance and runs a 1400-cow operation with husband Ken at Narrikup as Ravenhill Pastoral.
She was previously co-opted onto the Western Dairy board, but with her election, formally replaced retiring director, Jindong dairy farmer Peter Evans.
A four-member board selection panel headed by WAFarmers dairy section president Ian Noakes and including Mr Evans, considered five applications for the two board vacancies brought about by Mr Evans retiring and Mr Lammie completing a three-year term.
The panel recommended Mr Lammie and Ms Ravenhill as best choices for directors.
Western Dairy's constitution required only one of the two directors appointed at the annual meeting to be a dairy farmer.
Mr Lammie said he understood the three unsuccessful candidates were not dairy farmers, but each could have made a contribution to the board and their nominations were welcomed.
"I don't know who they were but I understand they were good candidates," Mr Lammie said.
He thanked the board - Mr Jenkins, Ms Ravenhill, FarmWest director and owner Nick Brasher and Hithergreen dairy farmer Scott Hamilton - "for the time and effort" they put in.
"They've got a vast array of business skills which is important in today's environment," Mr Lammie said.
Earlier, at the end of Western Dairy's annual Spring Forum, held at the Dolphin Discovery Centre, Bunbury, ahead of the annual meeting, Mr Lammie thanked Mr Evans for his contribution over the years and presented him with a certificate of appreciation from Western Dairy.
"Peter came back onto our board in 2019 when we probably had a lack of experience," Mr Lammie said.
"He came and bolstered the board.
"I think I speak on behalf of all the board members currently, he provided a lot of stability and leadership at a time when we needed it and he was a terrific mentor to me."
Mr Evans, who farms with son Grant, milking 860 cows and supplying Woolworths directly since 2014 for its Farmers' Own brand milk, was previously a Western Dairy director from 2003-08.
He was Western Dairy chairman then for two years, from 2005-07.
Mr Evans returned to the board in 2019 after Western Dairy lost two of its then longest serving directors, his son Grant and Waroona dairy farmer Vicki Fitzpatrick - both former Western Dairy chairmen.
At the same time, Western Dairy's former power-house executive officer Esther Jones announced she was leaving after 20 years.
Mr Evans was immediately elected chairman on his return to the board.
He has long been involved with dairy industry politics and advocacy, having been WAFarmers' dairy section president for five years from 2007, including in 2011 when Coles and Woolworths introduced $1-a-litre milk.
He was also an Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) board member 2007-14, including a stint as ADF vice-chairman.
Mr Evans admitted "there were a few challenges" on his return to the board.
He told the forum audience he thought the highlight of the three years he was back on the board was creation of the dairy workforce, safety and human resources position within Western Dairy.
"It's good to see the rest of Australia is following, I think it recognises the importance of the workforce," Mr Evans said.
Western Dairy was the first of the eight regional dairy bodies affiliated with Dairy Australia to implement a specialist staff position responsible for connecting farmers with information, resources and training related to human resources and workplace health, safety and wellbeing.
Western Australia's Work Health & Safety Act 2020, which made employers and farmers, as workplace owners, more responsible and liable for significantly increased penalties in the event of a work accident or injury, and the need - highlighted by COVID-19's international and State border closures - for the dairy industry to become more self-sufficient by attracting young local workers, precipitated Western Dairy's move.
The Spring Forum was also Western Dairy's first opportunity to introduce to farmers its new regional manager Jo Saunders and new regional climate adaptation lead Cathy Ashby.
Ms Ashby, from Mount Gambier, South Australia, a former extension officer with DairySA, is one of five regional climate adaptation leads recently appointed by Dairy Australia to work with dairy farmers to help them plan, manage and adapt their operations to build resilience for a changing climate, with more frequent extreme weather events expected.
Helping minimise dairy farm greenhouse gas emissions and water and synthetic fertiliser usage by maximising efficiencies, to enable the dairy industry to meet future environmental targets and to continue to supply environmentally conscious markets, is part of the aim.
Western Dairy will share Ms Ashby with DairySA and she said she will split her time between the two organisations.
One of the information sessions at the forum was presented by Jennifer West and Sam Ewart from Carbon West, a Perth-based farm consultancy specialising in soil carbon project research, assessment and development, and Western Dairy vice-chairman Mr Jenkins outlined a project on his Denmark farm.
The project aims to test the potential for multi-species pastures to be recognised as an accredited carbon sink, with the possibility of generating carbon credits over a mandatory 25-year project period.
To establish a baseline soil carbon measure, 88 core samples at least 30 centimetres and preferably up to one metre deep, are being drilled, extracted and analysed across 830 hectares of pasture paddocks on the Jenkins' farm.
That process will have to be repeated at regular intervals not exceeding five years to measure how much additional carbon the pastures have sequestered.
Ravenhill Pastoral, Narrikup, was announced at the Spring Forum as host of Western Dairy's annual Dairy Information Day next May.
Innovative farmers, the Ravenhills included a yard flood wash system, which uses recycled effluent to minimise fresh water usage, in a dairy shed and yards upgrade.
Effluent from the dairy goes through a series of settling ponds before some is pumped back to wash yards twice daily or put onto paddocks via an irrigator.
The Ravenhills also received a $100,000 grant from the Woolworths Dairy Innovation Fund to introduce mobile feed troughing to enable quicker herd rotation across their 1200 hectare feedbase.
MOST Western Australian dairy farmers are optimistic about the future and confident farmgate milk prices will continue rising, despite indications current rises have been absorbed by input cost increases.
Sarah Lang, Sarah Lang Consulting, presented dairy farm business performance data, collected for the 2021-22 financial year for the Dairy Farm Monitor Project (DFMP) - the ninth year of the project in WA - to Western Dairy's Spring Forum last week.
"A higher gross farm income in comparison to the previous year was offset by higher input costs and supply constraints, which impacted farm business margins," Ms Lang said.
A July-August survey of WA dairy farmers had revealed 69 per cent expected business returns to improve, 77pc expected farmgate milk prices to continue rising, 42pc expected milk production to increase, 54pc expected fertiliser prices to increase, 42pc expected fuel and oil prices to increase and 69pc expected labour costs to go up.
Major concerns for the year ahead were input costs (35pc), followed by milk price (31pc), labour (15pc), climate conditions and pasture-fodder (both 8pc) and succession planning (4pc), she said.
Ms Lang said 26 farms - up from 21 the previous year but still short of a target of 30 farms - from Harvey to Scott River and Denmark participated in the DFMP, 15 of them irrigated and 11 dryland and ranging in herd size from 140 to 1400 cows.
Obvious trends for 2021-22 were median herd size decreased 10pc to 405 cows, production in litres of milk per cow dropped 2pc and the proportion of gross farm income generated from milk decreased by 3pc, with more income generated from cattle sales - median livestock trading profit was up 12pc due to higher beef and export heifer prices, she said.
With 116 dairy farms in WA, total milk production for 2020-21 at 344 million litres was slightly below the 10-year State average of 365mL and comprised about 4pc of national milk production, Ms Lang said.
She pointed out less home-grown feed (down from 47pc in 2020-21 to 40pc in 2021-22) was fed on DFMP farms and feed reserves decreased by 10pc.
Cost of producing home-grown feed jumped by 26pc to a median of $141 per tonne of dry matter.
Concentrates as a percentage of total feed jumped from 29pc in 2020-21 to 36pc in 2021-22, with a 2pc median cost increase making concentrates one of the farm inputs least affected by price rises last financial year.
Percentage of feed imported onto DFMP farms increased from 30pc to 37pc.
However, with purchased grain costing about $481/t, Ms Lang questioned whether or not some farmers, influenced by rising input costs, were moving from a still cheaper feed regime of growing their own to a more expensive alternative using purchased grain.
The median diet per cow across the DFMP farms was 2.2t of grazed pasture, 1.7t of home-grown fodder and 2.4t of concentrates.
There was a 13pc increase in the cost of liquid nitrogen fertiliser in 2021-22 and 53pc of DFMP farmers spread less liquid nitrogen than the previous year, Ms Lang said.
Fuels and oil cost about $22 per hectare more last financial year than they did the previous year, she said.
An emerging employment trend was farmers and their families were doing more of the work on the farm, with the median farm employing 3.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) workers, which was trending down.
Imputed labour was supplied by 1.9FTEs of the farming family, which was trending up.
Apart from problems finding workers, Ms Lang pointed out, in the South West there was also a problem finding accommodation for them.
She also pointed out recent Reserve Bank interest rate rises totaling 2.75pc were a concern to many dairy farmers, as most farms carried some level of debt.
The interest rate rises had the potential to add an extra $14,000 a year to repayments on a $500,000 loan, she pointed out.
