Farm Online
Home/Beef

Instagram beef, antimicrobial resistance and cows in Cambodia: cattle news in brief

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 29 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now that's worthy of an Instagram post. Marketers say 'status' is an emerging driver of demand for food.

RED meat marketers have identified status - the concept of whether the food one is eating is 'instagramable' - as a demand driver for food purchases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.