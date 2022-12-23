Farm Online
Norco to pay $100,000 in one-day Christmas thank you to farmers

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 23 2022 - 1:00pm
Christmas morning will start early, like every other during the year, for Norco milk producers, the Harrigan family at Townson, in Queensland, with festive celebrations kicking into gear after the cows are milked.

The 127-year-old Norco dairy co-operative will reward its milk suppliers with a 12 per cent bonus payment for getting up at 4.30am on Christmas morning to milk cows - as they do every day.

