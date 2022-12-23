The 127-year-old Norco dairy co-operative will reward its milk suppliers with a 12 per cent bonus payment for getting up at 4.30am on Christmas morning to milk cows - as they do every day.
The northern NSW and south eastern Queensland farmer-owned company will pay an extra 10 cents a litre on top of its usual contract price on Christmas day, partly as recognition of the tough weather-stressed year its suppliers have endured.
"It's been a difficult year for farming, in particular our dairy farmers, and this initiative forms part of our continued effort to support our members through this period," said chief executive officer, Michael Hampson.
"We hope this little bit extra will help to bring our suppliers some added Christmas cheer.
"We're also acknowledging the extra special work that goes into producing great tasting dairy, even on Christmas Day."
He said the small one-day gesture of thanks, likely to cost Australia's oldest farmer co-op about $100,000, capped off a record year for increased farmgate milk payments.
During 2022 an additional $36 million was paid back to Norco's 281 dairy farmers this year to help offset continued rising costs and lower production volumes due to unprecedented wet and flooding weather conditions.
He said while many families would be unwrapping presents and enjoying a festive breakfast, Norco suppliers would be busy working, milking their herds to deliver the quality milk consumers need during the Christmas-New Year holiday period, including hundreds of thousands of summer visitors flocking to the coastal regions.
Mr Hampson said consumer support would also play an important role in supporting farmers during the festive period.
"We are really proud to be a 100pc farmer-owned dairy co-op, which means when you choose Norco products during your Christmas shop - in particular the milk for Santa and his reindeers - you can do so with the knowledge every cent goes back to helping Aussie farmers and their families," he said.
Although dairy farmers generally don't get a day off on Christmas Day, the Harrigan family at Townson in Queensland's Lockyer Valley, will still enjoy celebrations as much and special as any.
Their day begins early, like any other, but they still enjoy a big Christmas dinner at the farm.
"With two little girls, we certainly get to enjoy all of the usual Christmas traditions," said Jamie Harrigan.
"We wake very early and open gifts at home before we go and milk the cows.
"Our kids have always understood the cows must be taken care of before we celebrate."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
