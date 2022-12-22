Tropical Cyclone Ellie is producing wind gusts of more than 110kmh after it crossed the Northern Territory coast late last night.
It made landfall in the Daly River area, west of Darwin, as a category one system.
The deepening low forming in the Timor Sea with the arrival of a monsoon was only declared a cyclone a few hours before it crossed the coast.
TC Ellie is expected to move south across the southern Daly district today and weaken below cyclone strength this afternoon.
Gales with gusts up to 110kmh are currently occurring from Dundee Beach south to Wadeye and may extend inland to the Daly River (Nauiyu) and Peppimenarti through the morning.
Heavy rain is falling over the Daly district and is likely to spread to the Gregory and east Kimberley districts today, according to the BOM.
Police, Fire and Emergency Services incident controller Kylie Anderson earlier said people in Wadeye and surrounding areas should "take action to complete preparations".
"Emergency services are keeping a close eye on the possible tracks of this storm and our local emergency management teams have activated their plans and are making the necessary preparations to see their communities safely through this event."
Flood watches are in place across the NT to the WA border.
The Top End is experiencing heavy rain with the arrival of the monsoon.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms are also set to increase more broadly over northern WA, the NT and northern Queensland in coming days with the monsoon's arrival.
In WA heavy rain is likely to extend southwards with the track of the tropical system. Flooding is likely to inundate some roads resulting in isolation of remote communities.
The monsoon trough currently lies just north of Darwin and is expected to move further south today, marking the official onset of the monsoon.
Widespread rainfall totals of 50-200mm have already been observed during the past week. Some of the highest falls in recent days included:
A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of northern Australia, from the Kimberley, much of inland NT , into western and northern Queensland and northern South Australia.
While this is a remote and sparsely populated part of the country, flooded roads and dirt tracks may impact travel for local communities and holidaymakers.
Flash flooding is also a possibility with heavier, isolated thunderstorms that may wash away dirt roads and cause localised disruptions.
Maximum temperatures will remain 6 to 12C below average over northern Western Australia, much of Northern Territory, northern and western Queensland.
Seven-day rainfall totals of 50 to 100 mm are forecast across much of NT, northern Kimberley and northern Queensland this week and up to 100 to 150mm near the coastal areas.
Totals in excess of 200 mm are possible within the Tropical Cyclone Warning area, the bureau said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
