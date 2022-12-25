Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Seed Terminator to access New Holland and Case IH dealer networks under new deal

December 25 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Seed Terminator team in Lonsdale, South Australia, celebrating the new deal with CNH Industrial in front of New Holland and Case IH harvesters.

An Australian company has struck a deal with CNH Industrial to help Australian farmers fight the war on weeds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.