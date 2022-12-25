An Australian company has struck a deal with CNH Industrial to help Australian farmers fight the war on weeds.
Under the agreement, Seed Terminator will have greater access to provide farmers with its mechanical weed seed device through the New Holland and Case IH dealer networks.
Seed Terminator is an Australian made and designed device that attaches to harvesters and terminates seeds before they become weeds.
University trials in Australia and overseas show the device is capable of killing up to 99 per cent of rye grass seeds.
The first pilot Seed Terminators were introduced in 2016, and now over 650 machines are operating across three continents.
Currently, some 267 weed species are resistant to 165 different herbicides globally.
In 2016 Australia's Grain Research Development Council estimated the cost of weeds to Australian grain growers as about $3.3 billion annually.
And because weeds deprive crops of sunlight, soil moisture and important nutrients, they result in yield losses of 2.76 million tonnes.
The council also put the cost of herbicide resistance at $187 million a year, for herbicide treatment and other weed-control practices.
Farmer and inventor Dr Nick Berry said technology was needed to preserve the use of existing herbicides where needed in order to produce enough food to feed the world.
"We started this company on the principle of getting this technology to as many farmers as possible as quickly as possible, and as economically as possible," Dr Berry said.
"This agreement with CNH Industrial Australia is the next significant step."
Read more:
Seed Terminator CEO Paul Sandercock said it was an important and proud moment for the company.
"To expand our reach with CNH Industrial means farmers are more able to quickly adopt harvest weed seed control and accelerate their steps in controlling herbicide-resistant weeds," he said.
CNH Industrial ANZ business development manager Tony Peters said the availability of the Seed Terminator through both the Case IH and New Holland dealer networks for their respective combines would enable the CNH Industrial network to be the one-stop shop for this outstanding mechanical weed control method.
"Case IH and New Holland are listening to farmers' weed control issues and by giving their farmers access to the market-leading Harvest Weed Control, show their support of this innovative technology," he said.
Farmers who have ordered a 2023 harvester and want to purchase a Seed Terminator to go with it are advised to contact their dealer as soon as possible.
They should also contact their dealer if they are interested in retrofitting the device to their existing harvester ahead of the 2023 harvest.
