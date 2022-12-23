South Australia's oldest continuously running butcher shop closes its doors today in the Mid North.
Denis Ganley will sell his last Christmas hams at Jamestown today after failing to someone willing to keep the long-running business operational.
Jamestown Meat Service was established in 1878 and Mr Ganley has run the shop for past 40 of those years.
"It is with a heavy heart, that we must announce ... Jamestown Meat Service will be closing its doors for the final time," Mr Ganley said.
He said it was time to hang up his apron "and explore the next chapter of life".
"We had held off making this announcement in the hope of passing the reins on, however, this has sadly not been the case."
Mr Ganley said the butcher shop's part in SA history was a proud one.
Jamestown, population about 1500, is about 200km north of Adelaide.
"While we are sad to see the longest continuous butcher shop come to an end, we close with many fond memories of our customers and friends we have made," Mr Ganley said.
"The highlight has always been seeing the kids, giving them a piece of Fritz and watching them grow up. We are now giving Fritz to their children ... still with a bite out of it."
