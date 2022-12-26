Norway grabs a bigger slice of Bega Cheese

The Scandinavians have secured a bigger financial stake in one of Australia's biggest locally owned dairy companies.
The Bank of Norway lifted its ownership of Bega Cheese in the days before Christmas.
There has been a lot of interest in Bega's share portfolio in recent months with the continued involvement of mining billionaire Twiggy Forrest.
Dr Forrest is now Bega's biggest single shareholder with 10 per cent of the company.
The rich lister has not revealed his future interest in Bega Cheese but is a big investor in many other Australian companies such as Australian Agricultural Company.
Norges Bank held a 1.2pc interest in Bega Cheese with 3,469,736 shares before its latest buyup.
The bank has upped that stake to own just over 5pc of shares or 15,196,344 shares.
Shares in Bega Cheese were trading at about $3.75 before Christmas.
Norges Bank, which invests Norway's massive oil revenues on behalf of its government, is a frequent investor in Australian agribusiness stocks, including GrainCorp.
It has held a large stakes in Bega before.
