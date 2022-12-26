Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Norway's investment bank grabs a bigger piece of Bega Cheese

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 26 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norway grabs a bigger slice of Bega Cheese

The Scandinavians have secured a bigger financial stake in one of Australia's biggest locally owned dairy companies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.