While harvest is in the rear view mirror for many croppers across the country the majority of Victorian farmers will enjoy a fleeting break for the festive period before diving back into what is a slow and protracted harvest.
With the wet spring conditions persisting into late spring the harvest has been one of the latest of the modern era since farmers moved towards earlier sowing dates.
Normally the bulk of Victoria's harvest is in the bin by Christmas with only high rainfall zone croppers in the Western District having significant volumes to harvest in the New Year.
This year, however, bulk handling sites are expected to be hives of activity well into January, with the possibility of harvest stretching out as long as February in some cases.
West Wimmera, farmer Sam Mewett expects to be busy for some time yet.
"We've done the canola and now we're looking to move into wheat," Mr Mewett, who farms at Nurcoung, north-east of Goroke, said earlier this week.
"People will probably take Christmas off and then get back into it."
He said the area had been fortunate in that it had missed the heaviest rain.
"We're expecting our wheat should be pretty handy in places, we've been pretty lucky, even within the Goroke district it has got pretty wet in other places but we just never got quite as wet," he said.
A good forecast is set to allow growers to rip into it, with Victoria's first burst of hot summer weather improving harvesting conditions after cold weather made for slow going in tough and chewy crops.
It means farmers will be more comfortable in taking some time off for Christmas festivities with no imminent threat of damaging rain in the forecast period.
While there is a big volume of grain coming off across the state not all farmers have been so lucky with quality.
Farmers are reporting a grab bag of results at the sample stand, with loads from within the same paddock testing differently due to the way the crop handled the wet conditions and disease burden.
The Mallee has been a stand-out region.
With harvest winding up in the north-west of the state farmers are reporting record crops in many cases.
The north central and north-east regions are likely to have fared worst from the excessive wet through spring.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
