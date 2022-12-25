Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

UPDATED: Bodies of pilot and passenger found in wreckage of NT outback plane crash

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 26 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The light aircraft was found on its planned route about half-way to Katherine yesterday.

UPDATED: The Australian Transport Safety Bureau today launched an investigation into the cause of the plane crash which killed two people in outback Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.