Thousands of residents living along the River Murray in South Australia may receive a late Christmas present with lower flood peaks than originally forecast.
Many communities remain on high alert as the Murray's upstream floods arrive.
Emergency warnings continued to be issued, one of the latest was for the Bolto shack community near Mannum
Hunter Road near Haythorpe Reserve was closed after flooding damage.
It was declared unsafe to evacuate the area.
About 190 gigalitres of water was now predicted to flow through the river at Renmark near the Victorian border in the next few days, SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said on the weekend.
Peak flows of 220 gigalitres had been originally forecast.
SA's Department for Environment and Water said upstream flows were receding because La Nina-induced rain across Victoria and NSW had slowed.
"If this trend continues, we are on track for flow to drop under 150 GL/day by mid-January and under 100 GL/day by around the start of February as previously forecast," the department said.
A rain band is expected to cross the state on Wednesday.
River authorities said the flood peaked at Wentworth on December 18 at 300mm above 1974 and 100mm lower than 1931.
Authorities now say the SA floods "will look and feel more like an event akin to 1931 (210 GL/day), or slightly above".
"The fact that this flood has behaved differently to its predecessors is not surprising given the significant changes that have occurred in the river channel and floodplain over the past 50 years," the department said.
The peak is expected to have moved through Renmark, Berri and possibly Loxton by the end of this week.
The peak is then likely to pass through the remainder of the river during the following week to week and a half.
The government has introduced new rules which apply along the River Murray from the state border with Victoria to Wellington.
Swimming, boating, motorised vessels and fishing activity have all been banned between the NSW-Victoria border and Wellington.
"Water levels in the Lower Lakes are forecast to remain below flood levels throughout the current River Murray flood event, as it is expected that the peak can be successfully managed with barrage releases."
The barrages were removed several weeks ago for the first time since the 1970s.
"However, residents need to be aware that short-term fluctuations in water level may still occur as a result of local weather events such as high tides, strong winds and storms," the department said.
"It means less homes being inundated. It means less people being displaced," Premier Malinauskas said.
"But it still does mean a substantial body of water at a level that we haven't seen in our state for a long, long time."
About 4000 properties along the Murray are still expected to be inundated in the coming weeks.
Some 3260 homes were disconnected from power on Saturday morning, while authorities door-knocked close to 5000 properties as they encouraged people to be prepared.
The premier said some affected residents had taken up emergency accommodation and close to 25,000 beds were available across the region.
The Murray is still expected to peak at Mannum, about 200km southwest of Renmark, on January 7.
The Murray's storages are at 8455 gigalitres or 98 per cent capacity.
Dartmouth Dam, Hume Dam, Menindee Lakes and Lake Victoria are all effectively full.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
