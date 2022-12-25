Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

High alert as river flood peaks cross the border into South Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 26 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Properties were inundated after a levee failure at Toora. Picture by Sam Lowe

Thousands of residents living along the River Murray in South Australia may receive a late Christmas present with lower flood peaks than originally forecast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.