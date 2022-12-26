One of New Zealand's most famous shearing families has done it again.
North Island shearer Jack Fagan, who trains to shear sheep in under 20 seconds in popular Speedshear events, claimed an endurance world record late last week.
Fagan shore 754 lambs to break a solo world eight-hours strong wool lamb shearing record which had been only set by Taihape teen Reuben Alabaster just two days earlier.
Jack is son of Sir David Fagan, who won the Golden Shears a record 16 times, and also set multiple world records.
Fagan shore successive two-hour runs of 191, 183, 190 and 190, an average of about 38 seconds a lamb caught, shorn and returned at Puketiti Station.
Earlier in the week Reuben Alabaster shore 746 at Te Pa Station near Ohakune, breaking a record of 744 shorn by Irish shearer Ivan Scott near Taupo in January, according to Shearing Sports New Zealand.
MORE READING: River flood peaks flow into South Australia.
The record has risen to 58 since former Golden Shears Open champion Dion King shore 695 west of Napier in 2002.
The record came 30 years to the day after Fagan's famous father, Sir David Fagan, shore 810 in establishing a nine-hour record.
The nine-hour record now stands at 872,
At Puketiti Station in the Waitomo District just before Christmas, a packed shed watched on as Fagan shore 754 lambs over eight hours - eight more than Alabaster.
Shearing competitions attract big Kiwi crowds and are hotly contested.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.