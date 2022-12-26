Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Famous New Zealand shearing family breaks another world record

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 26 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A packed shed witnessed Jack Fagan break an shearing endurance world record late last week. Picture from Jack Fagan record attempt, Facebook.

One of New Zealand's most famous shearing families has done it again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.