Farm Online
Home/Beef

Legendary outback stock route helped forge WA's pastoral empires

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 29 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well No. 9 on the legendary De Grey-Mullewa stock route. Picture from WA government.

A legendary Australian stock route has been heritage listed by the West Australian government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.