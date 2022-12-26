Police have identified the victims of a Christmas Eve plane crash in the Northern Territory outback.
They are a 22-year-old male pilot and a 43-year-old female passenger.
The single engine, six-seater Cessna 210 aircraft left Nhulunbuy (Gove) about 8.30am on Saturday, December 24 but failed to arrive at its destination at Katherine.
A search conducted by NT Police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority Response Centre located the wreckage of the plane about 230km north-east of Katherine on Christmas day.
Police have now reached the crash site in dense bushland near Bulman.
Air crash investigators said the plane had been involved in a "collision with terrain" and debris from the crash was "scattered over a large distance".
Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau are on their way to the NT to conduct a safety investigation into the accident.
The plane was scheduled to land in Katherine on Saturday, about 700km to the south-west of Nhulunbuy, about 10.30am.
ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said a search, coordinated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, located the aircraft late on Christmas Day.
"A team of transport safety investigators from the ATSB's Brisbane and Canberra offices are preparing to deploy to the accident site where they will commence the on-site phase of the investigation," Commissioner Mitchell said.
"Given the remote location, the ATSB is liaising with NT Police to determine the best way for investigators to access the accident site over the coming days.
"The initial ATSB safety investigation will include an examination of the wreckage, assessment of aircraft and pilot records, forecast and actual weather information, and any available recorded data.
"The ATSB's evidence collection will define the size and scope of the investigation and determine the expected timeframe for the completion of a final report.
"A report will be published at the completion of the investigation. However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties."
The ATSB indicated a preliminary report would be available in about 6-8 weeks time.
Remote Bulman is about half-way along the planned route of the plane.
Tropical Cyclone Ellie crossed into the NT on Friday morning and dumped flooding rains in the west of the Top End as it moved inland on Saturday.
Katherine recorded 17mm of rain on Saturday.
Gove had recorded 157mm on Thursday as the monsoon moved across the NT but no rain was recorded on the day it department.
The remnants of TC Ellie are still circling southern areas of the Top End as it moves south with heavy rain forecast in the Katherine region over the next week
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for parts of Carpentaria, Gregory and Barkly districts.
