What types of chicken are best for cooking? A guide

Chicken is one of the most widely consumed items in the world, and it is no surprise that there are so many different varieties of this classic poultry. Picture supplied

If you're new to cooking chicken or just looking to mix things up in the kitchen, it can be helpful to know which types of chicken are best for different recipes. In this guide, we'll give you an overview of the different types of chicken available and what they're best suited for. So whether you're making a roast chicken dinner or some crispy fried chicken strips, you'll know which type to choose.

Different types of chicken and their characteristics

Chicken is one of the most widely consumed items in the world, and it is no surprise that there are so many different varieties of this classic poultry. Each type has its own distinctive characteristics, from the mild, juicy flavour of the White Leghorn to the heartier taste of a Brahma or even the taste of a young pullet can be unique. For leaner options, opt for a Cornish Cross and enjoy its tender yet firm texture.

To maximise nutrition and flavour, be sure to try an Australorp or a Rhode Island Red. These two breeds are considered to have better-tasting dark meat than other chickens and boast higher levels of protein and healthy fats than other varieties. With so many options available, all chicken lovers can find something that fits their unique culinary preferences.

Which type of chicken is best for different types of dishes

When it comes to choosing the right kind of chicken for the many dishes we enjoy, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. For example, when making soup, a roasted or boiled chicken is ideal since they produce a product of deep rich flavour and a tender texture. If grilling on an outdoor barbecue, one should choose a chicken of a smaller size to ensure proper cooking before serving. Lastly, dark meat works best for slow-cooked recipes like casseroles or pulled BBQ chicken because of its high-fat content and increased flavour as it breaks down with time.

Whatever dish you have in mind, with a little forethought about what type of chicken will deliver the most delicious end result, you can guarantee top-notch flavour with each and every bite.

How to cook chicken to retain flavour and juices

For juicy, flavorful chicken, pay attention to the details of preparing and cooking. Begin by selecting fresh, organic poultry if available. When you're ready to start cooking and if frozen, thaw the chicken fully before you combine it with other ingredients or cook it. Marinating the chicken overnight can add a great depth of flavour.

Before grilling or roasting your chicken breast, lightly oil both sides to seal in the moisture and add extra flavour. It is vital not to overcook, you can double-check with an instant-read thermometer when done, which is around 74°C for breasts, and 83°C for thighs and drumsticks. Letting the cooked chicken rest before slicing will help it retain juices and yield a tender result.

Tips for seasoning and marinating chicken

To ensure succulent and flavorful chicken, let marinade be your friend. Marinating chicken before grilling or baking can keep it juicy and introduce new flavours. Let the chicken marinate in the mixture for at least 30 minutes but no longer than 6 hours for maximum flavour.

You can also use spices such as paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic and more, depending on preference. These can be applied when barbecuing or frying to give the chicken some extra flavour. Whatever marinating or seasoning you decide on, remember that doing either before grilling will bring out the deliciousness of each bite.

Summary

Chicken is a versatile meat that can be used in countless recipes. From grilled to braised, roasted to fried, you can find hundreds of delicious chicken recipes to try out at home. By understanding the different types of chicken and how to cook them properly, you can create delicious and juicy dishes at home. So don't wait until the next barbecue, just cook something creative and enjoy it during the week and be sure to share them with family or friends.

