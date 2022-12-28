Weather experts are urging caution over doomsday predictions of Australia moving straight from a La Nina to El Nino next year.
Some forecasters have already made the call based on international climate models and history.
The triple La Nina is on its way out earlier than predicted, and could even end next month.
Most computer modelling and even the data relied on by the Bureau of Meteorology points to a reversal of climate drivers to an El Nino.
But most senior forecasters say whether moves straight into a drying El Nino won't be clear until about June.
BOM says neutral conditions will most likely return in the next few months but any predictions beyond that "have low levels of accuracy".
"More confident" outlook predictions will be possible late in summer and early autumn, BOM says.
The weather experts do agree an El Nino or neutral conditions are more likely than a fourth La Nina.
Historically, of the nine double and triple La Nina events since 1900, six have been immediately followed by El Nino years, the forecasters say.
Australia has had one of its wettest springs on record from the influence of the third consecutive La Nina event.
El Nino is most associated with hot weather and droughts.
In its latest "climate driver" report, BOM says its modelling suggests ocean temperatures may reach ENSO-neutral levels during January or February 2023, and remain at neutral levels until at least April.
"Model accuracy for lead times greater than four months is generally lower at this time of year than at other times, so outlooks beyond April should be viewed with caution."
