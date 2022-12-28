Farm Online

Flood focus moves to Mannum with evacuation order over levee failure fears

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 29 2022 - 9:16am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mannum has been busy preparing for the flood peak in weeks to come but a protective levee has already has water pooling on the wrong side. Picture from SA SES.

An emergency evacuation warning has been issued for parts of the historic Murraylands town of Mannum as a flood peak approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.