An emergency evacuation warning has been issued for parts of the historic Murraylands town of Mannum as a flood peak approaches.
Residents living in the Mary Ann Reserve opposite the River Murray have been told to leave immediately.
Mannum has a town population of about 2400 and has been a key location for the state's flood response with an emergency relief centre established at the Mannum Football Club.
Emergency services are warning a critical flood levee is in danger of failing.
The emergency warning for the Cowirra area, on the opposite bank of the river from Mannum, remains in force.
The State Emergency Service said residents adjacent to the Mary Ann Reserve needed to evacuate immediately.
The SES said stormwater infrastructure had failed and "there is a possibility the levee may fail" with water pooling on the wrong side of the protective bank.
"Regardless of your property's ability to withstand flood impacts, there is a chance you may also become flooded," the SES said.
The flood peak moving down the river towards Mannum after safely passing through Renmark on the Victorian border.
South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas yesterday said after five consecutive days of river flow declining from across the border, it was positive news for the Renmark community.
For now the focus has moved to downstream towns like Berri.
The flooding emergency is expected to continue for all of January.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
