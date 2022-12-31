Farm Online

Endangered quolls given 'second chance'

By Miklos Bolza
January 1 2023 - 9:00am
Ten endangered eastern quolls have been released into a NSW nature reserve. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

In a "globally significant moment" which gives a near-extinct species a second lease at survival, 10 eastern quolls have been released into a NSW nature reserve.

